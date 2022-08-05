Let's Celebrate 75th Independence Day By Hoisting Tricolor, Singing National Anthem: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday called upon the people to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Independence by holding the tricolor and singing the national anthem at 5 pm on August 14.

The Aam Aadmi Party government has decided to distribute 25 lakh flags across the city. Government school students will also be given flags so that they could take them home, he said. "The country is celebrating the 75th anniversary of Independence. People are happy and every government is celebrating the occasion," Kejriwal said.

"'Har Ghar Tiranga, Har Haath Tiranga' and other events are being held to celebrate the occasion. Today, I want to appeal to the people of the country that they sing the national anthem at 5 pm (on August 14)," added the Chief Minister during an online briefing. He also urged the people to take a pledge to work towards making India the "Number One country in the world".