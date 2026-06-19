Let Bihar Colleges Hold Classes Till 8 PM: Samrat

Pointing towards Ratna Amrit, the principal of the college, Choudhary said, "I just asked her till how long do classes take place in your institution? She said the campus gets deserted after 2 pm. I see an opportunity here. I say let classes run till 8 o'clock in the evening." The chief minister added, "Please do not think I am indulging in rhetoric. We intend to build a structure where this becomes possible. Our children travel to far-off places like Punjab and Maharashtra for higher education. We must strengthen our higher education system to ensure their needs are met on home soil".