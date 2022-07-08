Friday, Jul 08, 2022
Lalu Prasad's Condition Has 'Improved A Lot'; Can Sit, Stand Up With Support: Daughter

Daughter Misa Bharti said on Friday that the condition of RJD president Lalu Prasad, who is undergoing treatment at AIIMS for multiple fractures due to a fall, has "improved a lot" and he is able to sit and stand up with support.

Updated: 08 Jul 2022 7:55 pm

The condition of RJD president Lalu Prasad, who is undergoing treatment at AIIMS here after suffering multiple fractures due to a fall, has "improved a lot" and he is able to sit and stand up with support, his daughter Misa Bharti said on Friday.

The 74-year-old former Bihar chief minister is admitted to the Critical Care Unit (CCU) of the hospital's Cardio Neuro (CN) Centre.

His condition is gradually improving and he is likely to be shifted to a ward in a few days, a hospital source said.

In a tweet in Hindi, Bharti said, "Respected Shri Lalu Prasad Ji's health has improved a lot due to your prayers and good medical care of AIIMS Delhi. Now your Lalu Ji is able to sit up on the bed and can stand with support. Who knows the art of coming out from every trouble better than Lalu Prasad Ji."

"Lalu Ji's condition is much better now because of his willpower and your prayers. Please don't pay attention to rumours. Keep remembering him in your prayers," she said.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met Prasad and enquired about his health from doctors.

Prasad, who was admitted to a Patna hospital with multiple fractures due to a fall, was brought to Delhi in an air ambulance on Wednesday.

Out on bail in fodder scam cases, Prasad had last month obtained permission from the Jharkhand High Court for travelling abroad, preferably Singapore, for a kidney transplant.

On whether it would be possible for him to go to Singapore, his son and Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar assembly Tejashwi Yadav had said if in two four weeks he can undertake international travel, "we may take him to Singapore." 

