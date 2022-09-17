Saturday, Sep 17, 2022
Lakhs Of Mothers Blessing Me Today: PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Sep 2022 8:06 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he enjoys the blessings of “lakhs of mothers” and described women as his strength and inspiration.

Addressing a convention of self-help groups after releasing three of the eight cheetahs flown in from Namibia earlier in the day into a special enclosure at the Kuno national park, Modi said his mother would be mighty pleased at the outpouring of blessings from women.

“Normally I meet my mother on my birthday and seek her blessings; today so many mothers of Madhya Pradesh have blessed me,” Modi, who is celebrating his birthday,  said, addressing the large gathering of women.

There has been a massive difference in the India of last century and the present Naya Bharat in the form of women power, Modi said. “In the New India, women are flying their flags high from Panchayat Bhavan to Rashtrapati Bhavan,” the PM said.

“Women all over - mothers and sisters - are my strength and inspiration,” he said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

National Prime Minister Narendra Modi Strength And Inspiration Kuno National Park Madhya Pradesh Present Naya Bharat Panchayat Bhavan Rashtrapati Bhavan
