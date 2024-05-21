National

Labourer Dies, 2 Others Wounded After Coming Under Debris Of House In Central Delhi

A 22-year-old labourer died and a married couple was rushed to the hospital with injuries when they came under debris while digging in the basement of a building in the central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area

Representational Image
Labourer Dies, 2 Others Wounded After Coming Under Debris Of House | Photo: Representational Image
info_icon

A 22-year-old labourer died and a married couple was rushed to the hospital with injuries when they came under debris while digging in the basement of a building in the central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area, police on Tuesday said.

According to the police, Tulsa, the deceased, was a native of Bihar.

Prabhu, 32, and his wife Gulab Bai, 26, who suffered injuries in the incident, are undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said. They both also are labourers.

"On Monday at 12.15 pm, information was received regarding the collapse of a building in the Old Rajinder Nagar area. Team from the Rajinder Nagar police station was rushed to the spot. Upon reaching the spot, it was found that during digging of a basement, mud and other material fell on three people," a senior police officer said.

Tulsa was declared dead on arrival by the doctors, police said.

"An FIR under sections 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings), 304A (causing death by negligence), and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC has been registered. Further investigation is underway," the officer said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rajasthan: Woman Dead After Mother Hits Her With Rod Over Phone Use
  2. Juvenile Justice Board Took Lenient View Of A Heinous Crime: Fadnavis On Pune Car Crash
  3. Stone-Pelting, Clash During Mithun Chakraborty's Roadshow In Midnapore
  4. SC Asks AIIMS To Set Up Medical Board To Examine Condition Of Woman, Her 25-Week Foetus
  5. Chhapra Violence: Internet Suspended After 1 Dead, 3 Injured In Post-poll Clashes | Top Points
Entertainment News
  1. Janhvi Kapoor: There Was A Phase Where I Felt I Need To Be Surrounded By People Who Doubt Me
  2. Ammy Virk Shares His Love For 'Masala Chai With Cardamom, Clove': A Tradition I Religiously Follow'
  3. Rohit Saraf Believes In Old-School Romance, Can't Still Relate To Gen Z Expressions Of Love
  4. Why Jubin Nautiyal Loves Working With Sidharth Malhotra: 'We Have Done Some Brilliant Songs'
  5. Jason Momoa Confirms Dating Actress Adria Arjona, Takes To Instagram To Make It Official
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Wrestling Federation of India Skips Trials; Directs Quota Winners To Paris Olympics
  2. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024, Qualifier 1 Live Updates: Second Big Wicket For KKR - Abhishek Sharma Out
  3. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Qualifier 1, Toss Update: Sunrisers Hyderabad Opted To Bat First
  4. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Eliminator: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan Appoint Dwayne Bravo As Bowling Consultant
World News
  1. China Sanctions Former US Lawmaker who supported Taiwan
  2. US Issues Worldwide Warning Of Possible Terrorist Attack During Pride Month Events, Advises LGBTQ+ To Be Alert
  3. Pet Gala 2024: Dogs Dazzle In Met Gala-Inspired Couture
  4. Israeli Officials Seize AP Equipment, Take Down Live Shot Of Northern Gaza, Citing New Media Law
  5. Where Was The Mona Lisa Painted? Geologist Claims To Have Found The Mysterious Landscape
Latest Stories
  1. Rajiv Gandhi Death Anniversary: Rahul Remembers Father, PM Modi Pays Tribute
  2. Manish Sisodia's Judicial Custody Extended Till May 31 By Delhi Court In Excise Policy Case
  3. Iran Helicopter Crash That Killed President Raisi, Foreign Minister Caused By 'Technical Failure': Report
  4. 'Am I Ok?' Trailer Review: Dakota Johnson Embarks On A Journey Of Self-Discovery In A Friendship Dramedy
  5. 'L2: Empuraan' First Look: Mohanlal Exudes Swag As Khureshi Abraam In An All-Black Avatar
  6. MSBSHSE 12th Result 2024 Declared, 93.37% Students Pass | How And Where To Check Maharashtra Board HSC Result
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE: Wrestling Federation of India Skips Trials; Directs Quota Winners To Paris Olympics
  8. Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi Addresses Mahila Sammelan In Varanasi; Analyst Prashant Kishor Predicts 300 Seats For BJP In LS Polls