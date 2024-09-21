National

Kolkata Rape Case: Junior Doctors March To CBI Office, Demand Justice For Victim

After announcing the partial withdrawal of their 'cease work' in West Bengal, junior doctors rallied towards the CBI office in Kolkata's CGO complex. They were demanding justice for the postgraduate trainee doctor who was raped and murdered at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Kolkata Rape Case: Junior doctors during a rally to CBI office | Photo: PTI

Junior doctors during a rally to CBI office (CGO Complex) after they announced a partial withdrawal of their ‘cease work’, in Kolkata.

2/9
Kolkata Rape Case: Junior doctors partially withdrawn their ‘cease work’
Kolkata Rape Case: Junior doctors partially withdrawn their ‘cease work’ | Photo: PTI

Junior doctors during a rally to CBI office (CGO Complex) after announcing a partial withdrawal of their ‘cease work’, in Kolkata.

3/9
Kolkata Rape Case: People join junior doctors during a rally
Kolkata Rape Case: People join junior doctors during a rally | Photo: PTI

People join junior doctors during a rally to CBI office (CGO Complex) after they announced a partial withdrawal of their ‘cease work’, in Kolkata.

4/9
Kolkata Rape Case: A rally to CBI office
Kolkata Rape Case: A rally to CBI office | Photo: PTI

People join junior doctors during a rally to CBI office (CGO Complex) after they announced a partial withdrawal of their ‘cease work’, in Kolkata.

5/9
Kolkata Rape Case: Gouri Roy gives 42 red roses, symbolising 42 days of protest, to junior doctors
Kolkata Rape Case: Gouri Roy gives 42 red roses, symbolising 42 days of protest, to junior doctors | Photo: PTI

Gouri Roy, an elderly ex-teacher, gives 42 red roses, symbolising 42 days of protest, to junior doctors during a rally to CBI office (CGO Complex) after they announced a partial withdrawal of their ‘cease work’, in Kolkata.

6/9
Kolkata Rape Case: View of Junior doctors march to CBI office
Kolkata Rape Case: View of Junior doctors march to CBI office | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Junior doctors take part in a march to CBI office (CGO Complex) after announcing a partial withdrawal of their ‘cease work’, in Kolkata.

7/9
Kolkata Rape Case: People demand justice for the rape and murder of a resident doctor
Kolkata Rape Case: People demand justice for the rape and murder of a resident doctor | Photo: AP/Bikas Das

People demand justice for the rape and murder of a resident doctor at a government hospital in early August, during a torch light protest rally in Kolkata.

8/9
Kolkata Rape Case: A torch light protest rally in Kolkata
Kolkata Rape Case: A torch light protest rally in Kolkata | Photo: AP/Bikas Das

People demand justice for the rape and murder of a resident doctor at a government hospital in early August, during a torch light protest rally in Kolkata.

9/9
Kolkata Rape Case: People demand justice for the rape victim
Kolkata Rape Case: People demand justice for the rape victim | Photo: AP/Bikas Das

People demand justice for the rape and murder of a resident doctor at a government hospital in early August, during a torch light protest rally in Kolkata.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Pant, Gill Centuries Help Hosts Set 515-Run Target | BAN - 16/0, 149; IND - 287/4d, 376
  2. India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: Shubman Gill Silences Critics With Delightful Chepauk Ton
  3. India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: Rishabh Pant Hits Scintillating Century, Equals MS Dhoni's Record
  4. Malawi Vs Lesotho, ICC Men's T20 WC Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier-A Toss Update: LES Field First In Tanzania
  5. India Vs Bangladesh: Jaiswal Shatters Sunil Gavaskar's 51-Year Test Record
Football News
  1. Al-Nassr 3-0 Ettifaq: Ronaldo Shows Off New Celebration In Pioli's First Saudi Pro League Win - Here's Why
  2. Stoke City 1-3 Hull City, EFL Championship: Walter Proud After 'Courageous' Comeback Win
  3. Ligue 1: Enrique Lauds Dembele Improvement, Backs Him To Be More Ruthless
  4. Chelsea 1-0 Aston Villa: Johanna Rytting Kaneryd Hands Sonia Bompastor First Win
  5. SAFF U17 Championship 2024: Sumit Sharma's Header Helps India Beat Bangladesh 1-0
Tennis News
  1. China Open: Top-Ranked Iga Swiatek Withdraws Due To Personal Reasons
  2. Laver Cup: Alcaraz Beaten On Debut With Zverev In Doubles
  3. Roger Federer On Rafael Nadal Retirement: Swiss Great Hopes Spaniard Continues Until 2025
  4. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Beats Yue Yuan With Ease, Enters Quarter-Finals
  5. Naomi Osaka To Kick Off 2025 Season In New Zealand
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rising Water Levels Of Ganga In Bihar, Flooded Ghats & Relief Ops
  2. Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Resume Duties Partially At Bengal Govt Hospitals
  3. Tirupati Laddu Row: Centuries-Old Practice, Animal Fat & Political Tiff | Explained
  4. Outlook Talks | Senior Journalist Qurban Ali in Conversation with Rakhi Bose
  5. 3 BSF Personnel Dead, 9 Injured As Bus Falls Into Gorge In J-K’s Budgam
Entertainment News
  1. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  2. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  3. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  4. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
  5. National Award-Winning Choreographer Jani Master Arrested In Sexual Assault Case
US News
  1. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
  2. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  3. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  4. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  5. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
World News
  1. Sri Lanka Presidential Polls Begin; Reflecting On Its 2022 Economic Meltdown & Survival
  2. Hezbollah's Top Commander With $7 Mn Bounty Among 12 Killed In Israeli Airstrikes On Beirut | Latest Updates
  3. The Tamil Issue Remains On The Backburner In Sri Lankan Elections
  4. India’s Keen Eyes On Sri Lankan Elections
  5. Sri Lanka’s Economic Resurgence: Hope Amidst Election Uncertainty
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 21, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Hezbollah's Top Commander With $7 Mn Bounty Among 12 Killed In Israeli Airstrikes On Beirut | Latest Updates
  3. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Pant, Gill Centuries Help Hosts Set 515-Run Target | BAN - 16/0, 149; IND - 287/4d, 376
  4. Weekly Horoscope For September 22nd To September 28th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs RSA 3rd ODI Match
  6. Indian Men's Winning Streak Halted At Chess Olympiad, Draw 2-2 Against Uzbekistan In Round 9
  7. Sri Lanka Presidential Polls Begin; Reflecting On Its 2022 Economic Meltdown & Survival
  8. Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, CPL 2024: When, Where To Watch