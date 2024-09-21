Kolkata Rape Case: Junior Doctors March To CBI Office, Demand Justice For Victim

Junior doctors during a rally to CBI office (CGO Complex) after they announced a partial withdrawal of their ‘cease work’, in Kolkata.
Gouri Roy, an elderly ex-teacher, gives 42 red roses, symbolising 42 days of protest, to junior doctors during a rally to CBI office (CGO Complex) after they announced a partial withdrawal of their ‘cease work’, in Kolkata.
People demand justice for the rape and murder of a resident doctor at a government hospital in early August, during a torch light protest rally in Kolkata.
