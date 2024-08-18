Kolkata Police Summons BJP Leader, 2 Doctors For ‘Misinformation’ In Rape And Murder Case

The Kolkata Police on Sunday summoned BJP leader Locket Chatterjee and two other doctors regarding spread of alleged misinformation related to the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
Reports said the police has summoned actor-turned-politician Chatterjee and two doctors identified as Kunal Sarkar and Subarno Goswami in the case. The police has a asked them to at 3 pm on Sunday for questioning.
Case: A 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor was found brutally murdered at the seminar hall of the government-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.
The incident, which has sparked widespread outrage and protests across the country has also been marred by misinformation.
Following the incident, widespread protests were held by doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers, who are demanding stronger legal protections and the declaration of hospitals as safe zones. The Union Home Ministry has also directed state police forces to provide continuous updates on the law and order situation in light of these protests.
‘Misinformation’:
Dr Goswami has reportedly stated, that he had seen the post-mortem report.
He as per reports has claimed that it revealed shocking details, including the presence of 150 grams of semen, a fractured pelvic bone, and evidence of gang-rape.
However, the Kolkata Police have categorically refuted these claims, labelling them as fake news.
According to official statements, the post-mortem report contains no such findings. The police have said that these rumours, which quickly spread across social media platforms and fueled public anger, were baseless and misleading.
Chatterjee may be questioned for allegedly sharing the name and picture of the victim on social media.
Meanwhile, BJP’s Chatterjee accused the Kolkata Police of prioritising monitoring social media posts over ensuring justice to the victim.