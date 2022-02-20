Know Everything About Louise Khurshid Battling On UP’s Sticky Turf With Shadowy Track Record

The voting is taking place on 59 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh in the third phase. Among the assembly constituencies scheduled for voting on Sunday is Farrukhabad Assembly Constituency, where Congress has fielded wife of senior party leader Salman Khurshid, Louise Khurshid.

This is not the first time Louise Khurshid is contesting an election. In 2002, she was elected MLA to Uttar Pradesh Assembly from Kaimganj seat.

Brief about Louise Khurshid:

Besides, veteran Congress leader Salman Khurshid’s wife, Louise Khurshid is a daughter of a bureaucrat. She has a journalism degree from US. She has also worked with The Telegraph newspaper.

Louise Khurshid in headlines:

Louise Khurshid was in news for allegedly misappropriating over Rs 71 lakh. The amount was reportedly received in March 2010 by her charitable trust—Dr Zakir Hussain Memorial Trust.

In the case, Louise Khurshid along with her Trust secretary Athar Farooqui had been issued a non-bailable warrant. Earlier, there have been cases against Louise Khurshid for allegedly violating the code of conduct as she didn’t take prior permission to conduct road shows of Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raj Babbar.

The Misappropriation Case Against Louise Khurshid:

In March 2010, her Trust had received over Rs 71 lakh from Union government to distribute wheelchairs and other equipment among specially abled people across 17 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

It was in July 2011 after an inquiry revealed that the money allocated to the NGO wasn’t received by the 192 registered beneficiaries.

It was alleged that the Trust’s office-bearers were corrupt.

At that time, Louise Khurshid’s husband, Salman Khurshid was a minister in the UPA government. The duo, however had denied the allegations.

There were also allegations that the camps that Louise Khurshid claimed to organise for specially abled children existed only on paper.

In 2017, a total of 17 FIRs across various districts were registered against Louise Khurshid by the economic offenses wing of UP Police.

In December 2019, a charge sheet in the case was also filed. It alleged that unfair means were used to collect money from the Union government on the pretext of ensuring welfare of people with disabilities.