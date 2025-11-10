Kerala's Welfare Minister O. R. Kelu Orders Probe Into Death Of Tribal Children In Palakkad

Kerala’s Minister for Welfare of SC, ST and Backward Classes, O R Kelu, on Monday directed a departmental inquiry into the deaths of two tribal children in Palakkad, who were killed when the sunshade of an under-construction house collapsed, reported PTI.
The victims, siblings Aadi (7) and Ajnesh (4) from Karuvara settlement, were playing near the house when the incident occurred. The children’s mother told PTI that at least one life could have been saved if a vehicle had been made available promptly to take them to hospital.
Speaking to the media, Minister Kelu said multiple accounts of the tragedy are emerging. “There is an allegation that the officials of the Integrated Tribal Development Project (ITDP) in Attappadi had not paid much attention to the construction of the house,” he said.
The minister added that allegations have been made suggesting the children’s lives could have been saved with quicker access to transportation. “A report has been sought in this regard from the ITDP official in Attappadi. We will get a clear picture about what had happened as we receive the report,” Kelu said.
He further stated that strict departmental action would be taken if negligence by officials is confirmed.
(With inputs from PTI)