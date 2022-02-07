Monday, Feb 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Kerala Records 22,524 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 860 Deaths

Kerala on Monday also reported 860 deaths which raised the total fatalities to 59,115, according to a government release.

Kerala Records 22,524 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 860 Deaths
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for COVID-19. AP Photo/Channi Anand

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Feb 2022 6:22 pm

Daily COVID-19 cases in Kerala dropped further on Monday with the state recording 22,524 fresh infections which raised the caseload to 62,93,907.

The southern state had reported 26,729 COVID-19 cases on Sunday. Of the deaths, 14 were reported in the last 24 hours, 113 were those which occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 733 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said.

Related stories

Kerala Governor Signs Ordinance To Amend Lokayukta Act

Kerala To Commence Offline Classes For Students From Feb 7

COVID: Decline In Daily Cases In Kerala, 42,677 New Infections, 50,821 Recoveries, 601 Deaths

With 49,586 more people recovering from the virus since Sunday, the total recoveries reached 59,32,609. As the number of recoveries were more than the new COVID-19 cases, the active cases in the state went down to 3,01,424, the release said.

On Sunday, the number of active cases was 3,29,348. As many as 78,682 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest number of cases with 3,493, followed by Ernakulam (3,490), Kottayam (2,786) and Kollam (2,469). The remaining districts recorded less than 2,000 cases.

Of the new cases, 170 were health workers, 114 from outside the State and 21,033 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 1,207, the release said. There are currently 4,74,949 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 4,65,565 are in home or institutional quarantine and 10,793 in hospitals, the release said.

With inputs from PTI. 
 

Tags

National Kerala Covid-19 Cases Covid Deaths Active Covid Cases Quarantine
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Mamata Leaves For Lucknow To Campaign For SP, Calls For Defeating BJP

Mamata Leaves For Lucknow To Campaign For SP, Calls For Defeating BJP

Students Hold Protest Outside DU VC's Office To Demand Reopening Of Campus

Shah Requests Owaisi To Accept Z Category Protection, Cites Security Threat

Bihar BJP Chief Launches Fresh Attack On Nitish

Gaali Bandh Ghar: A Fight Against The Misogyny Of Cuss Words

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A woman wearing a face shield to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, performs during the inauguration of the Carnival celebrations in La Paz, Bolivia.

Bolivia Carnival: A Riot Of Colours To Cure Pandemic Blues

Swami Vivekananda's statue at DU in New Delhi

The Desh Bhakti Curriculum

Film playback singing legend Lata Mangeshkar was cremated in Shivaji Park, Dadar, Mumbai on Sunday with full state honours.

Eternity And A Day

Senegal's players celebrate with trophy after winning the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon.

AFCON 2022: Senegal Beat Egypt To Win First Africa Cup Of Nations Title

West Indies' captain Kieron Pollard greets Indian players after Indian won the first one day international cricket match in Ahmedabad.

IND Vs WI, 1st ODI: Yuzvendra Chahal, Rohit Sharma Help India Outplay West Indies By 6 Wickets