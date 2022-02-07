Kerala Records 22,524 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 860 Deaths

Daily COVID-19 cases in Kerala dropped further on Monday with the state recording 22,524 fresh infections which raised the caseload to 62,93,907.

The southern state had reported 26,729 COVID-19 cases on Sunday. Of the deaths, 14 were reported in the last 24 hours, 113 were those which occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 733 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said.

With 49,586 more people recovering from the virus since Sunday, the total recoveries reached 59,32,609. As the number of recoveries were more than the new COVID-19 cases, the active cases in the state went down to 3,01,424, the release said.

On Sunday, the number of active cases was 3,29,348. As many as 78,682 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest number of cases with 3,493, followed by Ernakulam (3,490), Kottayam (2,786) and Kollam (2,469). The remaining districts recorded less than 2,000 cases.

Of the new cases, 170 were health workers, 114 from outside the State and 21,033 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 1,207, the release said. There are currently 4,74,949 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 4,65,565 are in home or institutional quarantine and 10,793 in hospitals, the release said.

With inputs from PTI.

