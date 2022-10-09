Sunday, Oct 09, 2022
Kerala Governor, CM Greet Citizens On Eid-Milad-Un-Nabi

Vijayan, who is presently on a European tour, said on Twitter and his Facebook page that on this occasion people should celebrate Prophet Muhammad's message of love, kindness and brotherhood.

Muslim devotees offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, at Eidgah in Jammu.
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan extended greetings on the occasion of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Oct 2022 4:48 pm

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi which is celebrated to commemorate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

The Kerala Raj Bhavan tweeted that Khan said Prophet Muhammad's message of compassion and universal brotherhood should inspire people to perform deeds for the welfare of all.

"Hon'ble Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan said: "Best wishes to the people of Kerala on #MiladESherif. "May Prophet Muhammad's message of compassion & universal brotherhood inspire us to perform genuine deeds for the welfare of all", he said:PRO, KeralaRajBhavan #miladunnabi2022," the Raj Bhavan tweeted.

Vijayan, who is presently on a European tour, said on Twitter and his Facebook page that on this occasion people should celebrate Prophet Muhammad's message of love, kindness and brotherhood.

"Eid-Milad-un-Nabi is an occasion to celebrate the message of love, kindness and brotherhood that Prophet Muhammad shared with us. May this day fill us with more happiness. Hearty wishes to all," he said in his tweet and FB post.

(With PTI inputs)

National Kerala Governor CM Greet Citizens Eid-Milad-Un-Nabi European Tour Prophet Muhammad Love Kindness Brotherhood
