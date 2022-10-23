Kerala Government To Light Lamps To Spread Message On Anti-Drug Campaign

As part of its extensive anti-drug campaign, the Kerala government has said that all houses in the state will light a lamp on Monday to spread the message against drugs. State Excise Minister M B Rajesh said the direction was issued to garner public support against the drug menace.

"As part of the initiative, the lamps will also be lit in all libraries in the state on Sunday and Monday. On Tuesday, it will be lit in all shops," Rajesh said in a Facebook post. The minister said the government had started the anti-drug campaign on October 6 and the first phase will conclude on November 1.

The government had launched a comprehensive "No To Drugs" awareness campaign to make the southern state free of destructive contrabands and it would be achieved by any means.

Describing the new drive as a multi-prong action plan, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said that several anti-drug campaigns are already in place in the state and it would be further strengthened under the new campaign.

A culture that sees drug manufacturers, distributors and sellers as anti-nationals and anti-social forces should be evolved in the state, he had said. The government has also appealed to the religious organisations, socio-cultural outfits, students, youths, residents associations, local clubs, Kudumbashree activists and actors besides political parties to be part of the massive campaign.

