Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
Kerala CM Thanks PM Narendra Modi For Approving 2nd Phase Of Kochi Metro

Pinarayi Vijayan also extended Onam greetings to Modi. Modi, who was in Kerala for a two-day visit last week, had laid the foundation stone of Kochi Metro Phase- II project which connects JLN stadium metro station to Infopark via Kakkanad.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan File Photo

Updated: 07 Sep 2022 8:41 pm

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the second phase of Kochi Metro, saying that it was a "great support" for development of the transport infrastructure in the state.

Vijayan also extended Onam greetings to Modi. Modi, who was in Kerala for a two-day visit last week, had laid the foundation stone of Kochi Metro Phase- II project which connects JLN stadium metro station to Infopark via Kakkanad.

The phase-II metro corridor would cover 11.2 km and have 11 stations. Modi had said that the phase-II of Kochi Metro would be a boon for the youth and professionals living in the port city.

"I express sincere thanks on behalf of the people and government of Kerala for the approval of the second phase of the Kochi Metro from JLN Stadium to Infopark via Kakkanad.

"This is a great support for the development of our transport infrastructure. I also extend my hearty Onam greetings to you," Vijayan said in his letter to the Prime Minister. 

(With PTI Inputs)

