Monday, May 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Kerala CM Extends Greetings On Eve Of Eid-ul-Fitr

Vijayan, in a Facebook post, said at a time when Kerala was moving forward after overcoming the crisis due to the COVID pandemic, everyone should be able to work for the good of the State with unity and vigour.

Kerala CM Extends Greetings On Eve Of Eid-ul-Fitr
"Happy Eid to all," Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan wished. PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 May 2022 9:18 pm

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday greeted the people on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, saying the festive occasion should inspire everyone to be compassionate and come together to work for good of the State.

Vijayan, in a Facebook post, said at a time when Kerala was moving forward after overcoming the crisis due to the COVID pandemic, everyone should be able to work for the good of the State with unity and vigour. "Happy Eid to all," he added.

Related stories

Devotees Across The Globe Celebrate The Auspicious Occasion Of Eid-ul-Fitr

Eid is celebrated across the world on different days and it is determined by sighting of the moon. Since the crescent moon was not sighted anywhere in Kerala on Sunday, which was supposed to denote the start of the Shawwal month in the lunar Islamic calendar, the clerics and the government decided to celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitr on Tuesday.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National Eid-ul-Fitr Greetings Unity Vigour Covid Pandemic Facebook Post Overcoming Crisis Sighting Of The Moon Crescent Moon
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

Alia Bhatt Posts A Monochrome Picture To Mark Rishi Kapoor's Death Anniversary

Alia Bhatt Posts A Monochrome Picture To Mark Rishi Kapoor's Death Anniversary