Kerala And Tamil Nadu CMs Up In Arms Over Loss Of Borrowing Space

K N Balagopal, the Finance Minister of Kerala stated in the Legislative Assembly while presenting the State budget on February 5, that the Union Government is pushing the state into the worst financial crisis in its history. Balagopal said that Kerala receives only Rs 21 from every Rs 100 collected as tax while Uttar Pradesh gets Rs 46, and Bihar gets Rs 70. In the divisible pool of tax collected by the Centre, which is to be devolved among the states, 3.87 per cent was Kerala’s share during the 10th Finance Commission period. This has come down to 2.5 per cent in the 14th Finance Commission and further down to 1.925 per cent in the 15th Finance Commission. It is now a well-known fact that Kerala has lost tens of thousands of crores as a result of this. Everyone knows that Kerala is getting punished for its developmental achievements. The people of Kerala are being punished for their high per capita income and controlled population growth,” said the minister in the assembly.

The total revenue receipt of a state is the combination of state’s own revenue and the transfers from the Union Government. According to the PRS Legislative research report, the national average for the State’s own revenue and Centre’s transfer is 57 per cent and 43 per cent respectively for the year 2023-24. However, there is an apparent anomaly in the transfer of share for a few states that causes consistent revenue deficit despite having an impressive scale of revenue generation by its own. "If we look at the actual figures for the year 2023-24 till November we can see that Kerala’s own revenue is 82 per cent and the transfer from the Centre is just 18 per cent. This is a gross disparity which is precisely the reason for the fiscal crisis that the State has been going through,” says Gopakumar Mukundan, an adjunct faculty at the Centre for Socio Economic and Environmental Studies.

According to PRS Legislative research report, seven states have persistently reported revenue deficit since 2015-16, namely Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. "A comparison with other states reveals that these seven states on average had lower revenue as percentage of GSDP. Central transfers as a percentage of GSDP were lower than the national average for Haryana, Kerala, Punjab and Tamil Nadu. Per capita GSDP of Haryana, Kerala and Tamil Nadu is significantly higher than India’s per capita GDP," states the report.