Kashmiri Shiite Muslims Unite In Srinagar, Offering Prayers And Lighting Candles On Relatives' Graves For Shab-e-Barat

In Srinagar, Kashmir, Kashmiri Shiite Muslims gathered on the outskirts to observe Shab-e-Barat, a night of special prayers and remembrance. They offered prayers at the graves of their relatives, lighting candles to mark the occasion. The solemn tradition continued as both men and women paid their respects to their loved ones.