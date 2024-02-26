National

Kashmiri Shiite Muslims Unite In Srinagar, Offering Prayers And Lighting Candles On Relatives' Graves For Shab-e-Barat

In Srinagar, Kashmir, Kashmiri Shiite Muslims gathered on the outskirts to observe Shab-e-Barat, a night of special prayers and remembrance. They offered prayers at the graves of their relatives, lighting candles to mark the occasion. The solemn tradition continued as both men and women paid their respects to their loved ones.

February 26, 2024

Shab-e-Barat in Srinagar Photo: AP/Mukhtar Khan

Kashmiri Shiite Muslims offer prayers on the graves of their relatives during Shab-e- Barat, on the outskirts of Srinagar, Kashmir.

Shab-e-Barat in Srinagar
Shab-e-Barat in Srinagar Photo: AP/Mukhtar Khan
Kashmiri Shiite Muslim women light candles outside their home to mark Shab-e- Barat, on the outskirts of Srinagar, Kashmir.

Shab-e-Barat in Srinagar
Shab-e-Barat in Srinagar Photo: AP/Mukhtar Khan
A Kashmiri Shiite Muslim prays at the grave of his relative to mark Shab-e- Barat, on the outskirts of Srinagar, Kashmir.

Shab-e-Barat in Srinagar
Shab-e-Barat in Srinagar Photo: AP/Mukhtar Khan
A Kashmiri Shiite Muslim woman prays at the grave of her relative to mark Shab-e- Barat, on the outskirts of Srinagar, Kashmir.

Shab-e-Barat in Srinagar
Shab-e-Barat in Srinagar Photo: AP/Mukhtar Khan
A Kashmiri Shiite Muslim woman prays at the grave of her relative to mark Shab-e- Barat, on the outskirts of Srinagar, Kashmir.

Shab-e-Barat in Srinagar
Shab-e-Barat in Srinagar Photo: AP/Mukhtar Khan
A Kashmiri Shiite Muslim woman lights candle on the grave of her relative to mark Shab-e- Barat, on the outskirts of Srinagar, Kashmir.

Shab-e-Barat in Srinagar
Shab-e-Barat in Srinagar Photo: AP/Mukhtar Khan
Kashmiri Shiite Muslims offer prayers on the graves of their relatives during Shab-e- Barat, on the outskirts of Srinagar, Kashmir.

Shab-e-Barat in Srinagar
Shab-e-Barat in Srinagar Photo: AP/Mukhtar Khan
A Kashmiri Shiite Muslim boy lights candles at the grave of his relative to mark Shab-e- Barat, on the outskirts of Srinagar, Kashmir.

Shab-e-Barat in Srinagar
Shab-e-Barat in Srinagar Photo: PTI
People light candles while offering special prayers at the graves of their relatives on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat, or the night of blessing, at a cemetery, in Srinagar.

