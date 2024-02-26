Kashmiri Shiite Muslims Unite In Srinagar, Offering Prayers And Lighting Candles On Relatives' Graves For Shab-e-Barat

Kashmiri Shiite Muslims offer prayers on the graves of their relatives during Shab-e- Barat, on the outskirts of Srinagar, Kashmir.
Kashmiri Shiite Muslim women light candles outside their home to mark Shab-e- Barat, on the outskirts of Srinagar, Kashmir.
A Kashmiri Shiite Muslim prays at the grave of his relative to mark Shab-e- Barat, on the outskirts of Srinagar, Kashmir.
A Kashmiri Shiite Muslim woman prays at the grave of her relative to mark Shab-e- Barat, on the outskirts of Srinagar, Kashmir.
A Kashmiri Shiite Muslim woman prays at the grave of her relative to mark Shab-e- Barat, on the outskirts of Srinagar, Kashmir.
A Kashmiri Shiite Muslim woman lights candle on the grave of her relative to mark Shab-e- Barat, on the outskirts of Srinagar, Kashmir.
Kashmiri Shiite Muslims offer prayers on the graves of their relatives during Shab-e- Barat, on the outskirts of Srinagar, Kashmir.
A Kashmiri Shiite Muslim boy lights candles at the grave of his relative to mark Shab-e- Barat, on the outskirts of Srinagar, Kashmir.
People light candles while offering special prayers at the graves of their relatives on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat, or the night of blessing, at a cemetery, in Srinagar.