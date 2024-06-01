Delhi: Fire At Kashmere Gate Metro Police Station, Documents Destroyed

The Kashmere Gate Metro police station in Delhi caught fire last night. The blaze was reported to the Delhi Fire Department at 12:45 am. The fire spread rapidly, engulfing the entire facility. Twelve fire brigade vehicles were dispatched to the scene to combat the fire.
The police station's record room, cupboards, barracks, and files were destroyed in the fire. The office of the Deputy Commissioner of Metro, located within the police station, was also damaged.
An official of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) told PTI news agency that no one was injured in the incident, but the fire damaged a portion of the police station, including the ”malkhana” where case properties are kept.
This incident comes amid a severe heatwave in the national capital region, which has seen several major and minor fire outbreaks in recent weeks.
On May 25, a devastating fire at TRP Gamezone in Rajkot, Gujarat, claimed the lives of at least 27 people, including children. Just days later, a fire at New Born Baby Care Hospital in Delhi's Vivek Vihar resulted in the deaths of seven newborn babies.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.