Thursday, Sep 08, 2022
Kartavya Path Inauguration: Here Are The Alternate Routes You Can Take To Avoid Jams

Special arrangements have been made to ensure no inconvenience is caused to commuters and pedestrians, police said, adding traffic will be diverted from specific roads from 6 pm to 9 pm on Thursday.

Updated: 08 Sep 2022 11:51 am

Delhi Police has asked commuters to plan their journey in advance and take alternate routes to avoid road closures and congestion due to traffic restrictions for the inauguration ceremony of 'Kartavya Path' on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly-christened Kartavya Path -- a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate -- that will have red granite walkways with greenery all around, refurbished canals, state-wise food stalls, new amenity blocks and vending kiosks, later in the day.

Special arrangements have been made to ensure no inconvenience is caused to commuters and pedestrians, police said, adding traffic will be diverted from specific roads from 6 pm to 9 pm on Thursday.

According to the advisory, traffic movement will be diverted from roads such as Tilak Marg (from C-hexagon to Bhagwan Dass Road Crossing), Purana Quila Road (from C-hexagon to Mathura Road), Shershah Road (from C-hexagon to Mathura Road).

Dr. Zakir Hussain Marg (from C-hexagon to Subramanian Bharti Marg Crossing),  Pandara Road (from C-hexagon to Subramanian Bharti Marg Crossing), Shahjahan Road (from C-hexagon to Q-point), Akbar Road (from C-hexagon to roundabout Mansingh Road), Ashoka Road (from C-hexagon to R/A Jaswant Singh Road), it said.

Traffic movement will also be diverted on K G Marg (from C-hexagon to Madhav Rao Scindia Marg Crossing) and Copernicus Marg (from C-hexagon to Madhav Rao Scindia Marg Crossing), the advisory added.

Commuters using two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers are requested to plan their journey in advance accordingly and avoid roads such as W-Point, Mathura Road, Ashoka Road, Q-Point, Prithvi Raj Road, Akbar Road, Subramanian Bharti Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Rajesh Pilot Marg.

Similarly, the roundabouts near Windsor Place and Claridge Hotel, Man Singh Road, the MLNP roundabout, Janpath, Firoz Shah Road, the Mandi House roundabout and Sikandra Road are expected to witness heavy volume of traffic.

The advisory stated that diversion for buses would start at Moti Bagh crossing on Ring Road, Bhikaji Cama crossing on Ring Road, south foot of Lodhi flyover, ITO, I P flyover-Vikas Marg, Ring Road-Yamuna Bazar, Tis Hazari-R/A Mori Gate junction, Panchkuian Road (Dayal Chowk), AIIMS flyover, SBM-Mathura Road, Neela Gumbad, Ashram Chowk, NH-24-Ring Road, Ring Road-ISBT, ISBT-T point and Dhaula Kuan from 6 pm and will remain in force till 9 pm.

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) and other public transport authorities are also requested to plan the movement of their fleet vehicles in advance and avoid the above-mentioned roads, the advisory stated.

The DTC has also been requested to organise a 'park and ride' facility from the following pick-up points to C-hexagon -- Bhairon Road, Rajghat, Connaught Place and JLN stadium, the traffic police advisory added

People are advised to avoid using their private vehicles and cabs to travel to Central Vista. Instead, they should use public transport or avail 'park and ride' facility, the traffic police advisory added. 

Tags

National Kartavya Path Central Vista Project Central Vista Avenue Delhi Police Rajpath Delhi Roads
