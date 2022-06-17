Friday, Jun 17, 2022
Karnataka: Students Stranded In School Due To Flood, Rescued

ALL students stranded in a government school in Karnataka have been rescued.

PTI Photo

Updated: 17 Jun 2022 1:20 pm

Dharwad (KTK), Jun 17 (PTI) All the students who were stranded in a government high school in a village in this district due to flood in a nearby rivulet were rescued, officials said on Friday.
        

Nearly 150 students were stuck in the school in Amaragol village under Belavatagi Panchayat jurisdiction on Thursday evening.
        

The rescue operation was carried out after the water level subsided in the night, officials said adding, the children were moved to safety using a tractor.


A nearby rivulet was in spate after a heavy downpour in the afternoon.
        

The school resembled an island due to the unexpected flood.
        

The teachers had a tough time keeping the children inside their classrooms after the flood.

