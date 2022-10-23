Sunday, Oct 23, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Karnataka Reports 82 New Covid-19 Cases, One Death

The active cases stood at 2,326, the bulletin said. Bengaluru Urban district accounted for the maximum number of 38 cases. Other districts too reported fresh infections including eight in Mysuru, seven in Dakshina Kannada and six in Hassan.

Karnataka Reports 82 New Covid-19 Cases, One Death
Karnataka Reports 82 New Covid-19 Cases, One Death

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Oct 2022 9:30 pm

Karnataka on Sunday reported 82 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death, taking the total infections and fatalities to 40,67,953 and 40,254 respectively, the health department said.

The day also saw 42 people being discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 40,25,331, according to a health bulletin.

The active cases stood at 2,326, the bulletin said. Bengaluru Urban district accounted for the maximum number of 38 cases. Other districts too reported fresh infections including eight in Mysuru, seven in Dakshina Kannada and six in Hassan.

The lone death reported in Kalaburagi today, whereas 11 districts reported zero infections and nil fatalities.

A total of 7,762 samples were tested in the state including 6,272 using RT-PCR methods, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6.94 crore.

The number of people vaccinated in the state rose to 12 crore with 253 people being inoculated today, it said.

-With PTI Input

Related stories

Gujarat Sees 91 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 598 As 58 Recover

75 Fresh Covid-19 Cases In West Bengal

Tamil Nadu Logs 214 New Covid-19 Cases

Tags

National Active Covid Cases COVID-19 Covid Tally COVID Restrictions Covid Deaths Karnataka

Outlook Podcast | Who Is Ram?

Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli And Co Train Hard Ahead Of Pakistan Clash – In Pics

IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli And Co Train Hard Ahead Of Pakistan Clash – In Pics

Virat Kohli's All 11 Tattoos - How Do They Look Like, And The Meanings Explained

Virat Kohli's All 11 Tattoos - How Do They Look Like, And The Meanings Explained