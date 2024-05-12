Karnataka: Police Arrests 7 Men For 'Torturing, Giving Electric Shocks' To Private Parts Of 3 Car Dealers

The Karnataka police have reportedly arrested seven persons for the brutal torture of three kidnapped second-hand car dealers in Kalaburagi district of the state. The videos of the torture went viral on social media.
The videos show the kidnappers giving electric shocks to the victims' private parts, who appear to be naked.
The police has identified the abductors as Imran Patel, Mohammad Matheen alias Steel Matheen, Mohammad Zia Ul Hussain, Mohammad Afzal Sheik, Hussain Sheik, Ramesh, and Sagar. The gang reportedly includes others, and the police have launched a manhunt for them.
Earlier, the victims lodged a complaint with the Vishwavidyalaya police station in Kalaburagi on May 5. In their complaint, the victims said they were kidnapped while showing a second-hand car to the accused on May 4. They also stated that they were held captive at an isolated location.
They also mentioned they were assaulted with sticks while the abductors also demanded money from them.
The police have initiated a further investigation into the matter.