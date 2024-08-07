National

Karnataka: Kali River Bridge Collapses In Karwar; Driver Of Truck That Fell Into Water Rescued

The collapse of the bridge led to traffic jam on the national highway 66, connecting Goa to Karnataka.

Visuals from the bridge collapse scene at Karwar |
Visuals from the bridge collapse scene at Karwar | Photo: PTI
info_icon

A 37-year-old truck driver from Tamil Nadu was rescued after his vehicle fell into Kali River following the collapse of a bridge at Karwar in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district in the early hours of Wednesday.

The collapse of the bridge led to traffic jam on the national highway 66, connecting Goa to Karnataka.

Murugan had managed to climb onto his vehicle after breaking the windshield of the truck, which was heading towards Karnataka's Hubballi from Goa.

A patrol officer noticed Murugan on top of the vehicle, following which he was rescued and rushed to a hospital in Karwar.

Superintendent of Police (Karwar) M Narayana said that the driver is admitted to the Karwar Institute of Medical Sciences and Hospital, is in a stable condition and is recovering.

"Our night patrolling team noticed the collapsed bridge and alerted the control room. There was a truck in the river and the injured driver was on top of the vehicle. The local fishermen along with our team managed to rescue the driver," Narayana said.

The SP further added that initially one section of the bridge had fallen into the water, however, within the next ten minutes, the remaining two sections also collapsed.

Officials noted that expert swimmers and police were trying to find whether other vehicles might have fallen before the truck.

Karwar police noted that traffic came to a halt for some time after the incident. But later, vehicles -- except heavy ones -- were allowed to pass through.

Goa's Canacona police station in-charge Harish Raut Desai, meanwhile, said that traffic movement on the new bridge was restricted as the Karnataka authorities were checking its stability after the collapse of the old bridge.

Additionally, an FIR has also been registered in connection with the incident.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Afghanistan's Ihsanullah Banned For Five Years From All Forms Of Cricket
  2. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: Final Game A Chance To Find Answers For Champions Trophy, Says Sundar
  3. Bangladesh Protests: BAN Test Tour To Pakistan In Doubt Amid Political Turmoil
  4. SA20 2025: Dinesh Karthik To Play For Paarl Royals In Third Season
  5. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI Preview: India Batters Must Beat Sri Lanka Spinners To Avoid Series Loss After 27 Years
Football News
  1. Paris Olympics, Women's Football: Brazil Reach Final To Face The US With 4-2 Victory Over Spain
  2. Dynamo Kyiv 1-1 Rangers, Champions League Qualifying: Dessers Leaves It Late To Salvage First-Leg Draw
  3. Sonia Bompastor Aiming To Build On Emma Hayes' Legacy At Chelsea
  4. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Says He Did Not Want To Listen To Manchester United's 'Class Of 1992'
  5. Andre Onana Promises 'A Lot More Risks' At Manchester United Next Season
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Victoria Azarenka Hits Milestone With Straight-sets Win In Toronto
  2. Iga Swiatek 'Hungry For More' After Paris Olympics Bronze
  3. Paris 2024: 'Your Gold Will Come' -Djokovic Backs Alcaraz For Future Olympics Success
  4. Sebastian Korda Walks In Father's Footsteps With Washington Open Triumph
  5. Washington Open: Former World No 1 Paula Badosa Ends Two Year Trophy Drought
Hockey News
  1. India Go Down Fighting To Germany; Face Spain In Paris Olympics Bronze Play-Off - In Pics
  2. Paris Olympics Day 11, Top Pic: Shamsher Singh's Last-Ditch Miss As India Lose Semi-Final
  3. India 2-3 Germany: Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Dejected After Semifinal Loss But Proud Of Team's Effort
  4. India 2-3 Germany Highlights, Paris Olympics Semi-Final: IND Lose Humdinger; To Fight For Bronze
  5. IND 2-3 GER: India's Olympic Gold Dreams Shattered After Semis Loss To Germany; To Fight For Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Vinesh Phogat Disqualified: PM Modi Says 'You Are India's Pride'
  2. 'Supremacy Is Of Constitution': SC On Punjab And Haryana HC Judge's Order Slamming Apex Court
  3. Hoax Bomb Threat At Kochi Airport Delays Flight To Thailand
  4. CBI Takes Over Probe Into Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths
  5. Indian High Commission In Dhaka Functional, Say Sources As Chaos Engulfs Bangladesh
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Akshay Kumar Wins Hearts As He Serves Food Outside His Mumbai Residence
  2. 'Star Wars' Actress Daisy Ridley Reveals She's Been Diagnosed with Graves’ Disease: Didn't Realize How Bad I Felt
  3. 'Border 2': Ayushmann Khurrana Reportedly Let Go Of Sunny Deol Starrer; Here's Why
  4. Rishab Shetty Meets His 'Idol' Chiyaan Vikram After 24 Years Of Wait- See Pics
  5. Shraddha Kapoor Teaches Us How To Look Classy And Sexy In Red Outfits
US News
  1. What Is The 'Broccoli' Haircut? The Viral Gen Z Hairstyle Taking Over TikTok And Hollywood
  2. Starbucks PSL Returns: Pumpkin Spice Latte Is Back Sooner Than You Think! | See Release Date
  3. 10 Best Mind-Bending Movies You Must Watch
  4. Who Is Adin Ross? Find Out Why His Trump Interview Is Stirring Up So Much Drama
  5. Who Is Tim Walz? Meet Kamala Harris' Running Mate And Meme Sensation For The 2024 Presidential Election
World News
  1. Bangladesh Protests: Bodies Of 20 Leaders From Sheikh Hasina's Awami League Party Found Amid Unrest
  2. Israel Admitted To US Its Role In Assassination Of Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh: Report
  3. How Undercover Officers Arrested Pak Man, Having Iran Links, With 'Scheme' To Kill Govt Officials On US Soil
  4. Sunita Williams In Space: 2 Months On, Boeing Starliner Still Stuck At ISS; NASA Delays Next Astronaut Launch
  5. Venezuela: EU Rejects Election Results, Maduro Govt Opens Criminal Investigation Into Opposition Leaders
Latest Stories
  1. Woman Alleges Misbehaviour At Noida Mall, Claims 'Police Bias', Later Changes Stance; Akhilesh Slams UP Govt
  2. Vinesh Phogat Stuns Japanese Legend Yui Susaki En Route Paris 2024 Gold Medal Bout - In Pics
  3. Middle East: Yahya Sinwar Named New Hamas Leader; US Urges Restraint From Iran, Israel
  4. Bangladesh Protests: Parliament Dissolved, Mohammad Yunus To Head Interim Govt | Top Points
  5. A Guide To Vastu Yantras: How To Use, Ideal Placement, And Key Benefits
  6. 'Border 2': Ayushmann Khurrana Reportedly Let Go Of Sunny Deol Starrer; Here's Why
  7. Horoscope For August 7, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  8. Maharashtra: US Woman Found Chained To Tree Tells Police She Tied Herself