Saturday, Jul 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Kanhaiya Lal Murder Accused Attacked At Jaipur Court

A group of lawyers Saturday attacked the four accused and shouted slogans such as Pakistan Murdabad and Kanhaiya ke hatyaron ko fansi Do (hang the murderers of Kanhaiya).

undefined
Kanhaiya Lal Murder Accused Attacked At Jaipur Court

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Jul 2022 7:10 pm

A group of lawyers Saturday attacked the four accused in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case, kicking and slapping them and hurling abuses as they were being taken to a prisoner vehicle after being produced in a court here. The clothes of one of the four accused were also torn, and the agitated lawyers raised slogans against Pakistan and demanded the capital punishment for them. 

The four persons -- main accused Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, and two others namely Mohsin and Asif -- were produced in a special court here amid tight security arrangements. The court sent the four to police remand till July 12.

Related stories

Calls To Pakistan, Terror Links: Who Killed Udaipur Tailor Kanhaiya Lal? Here's What We Know

‘Un-Islamic’: Muslim Bodies Condemn Udaipur Tailor Kanhaiya Lal’s Brutal Killing Over Prophet Remarks

Udaipur Tailor Kanhaiya Lal's Killing Triggers Widespread Protests

There was heavy security deployment on the premises, but as the accused were being taken out of the court, the group of lawyers attacked them before police personnel somehow managed to hustle them into a waiting prisoner transport vehicle. The lawyers shouted slogans such as "Pakistan Murdabad" and "Kanhaiya ke hatyaron ko fansi Do (hang the murderers of Kanhaiya)".

Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal was hacked to death on Tuesday by Akhtari and Ghouse who said in a video posted online that they had avenged an insult to Islam. 

Akhtari and Ghouse were arrested by the state police on the day of the incident while Mohsin and Asif were nabbed two days later. The latter two have been accused of being involved in the conspiracy and carrying out a recce of Kanhaiya Lal’s tailoring shop. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Kanhaiya Lal Murder Jaipur Court Hurling Abuses Capital Punishment Riaz Akhtari Ghouse Mohammad Mohsin And Asif Heavy Security Prisoner Transport Vehicle Islam
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

England Vs India: 'Suspended' Old Trafford Test Rescheduled To July 2022

England Vs India: 'Suspended' Old Trafford Test Rescheduled To July 2022

ENG Vs IND, Live Scores, 5th Test, Day 1: India Lose Shubman Gill After James Anderson Strikes Early

ENG Vs IND, Live Scores, 5th Test, Day 1: India Lose Shubman Gill After James Anderson Strikes Early