Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Kamakhya Temple In Assam Not Being Properly Maintained: SC

Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for the temple, submitted that this is a case where certain people wrote letters saying hygiene is not being taken care of. 

Devotees at Kamakhya temple
Kamakhya Temple in Assam is not being properly maintained according to SC PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Oct 2022 3:24 pm

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said the Kamakhya Temple in Assam is not being properly maintained, saying there cannot be any compromise on hygiene. A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and C T Ravikumar was hearing a matter relating to the maintenance of the temple.

"I was there during the vacations, and the temple is not being properly maintained. This is my personal opinion. There can't be any compromise on hygiene," Justice Rastogi observed. Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for the temple, submitted that this is a case where certain people wrote letters saying hygiene is not being taken care of. 

He told the court that the temple has been taken care of by roping in expert bodies like the Indian Institute of Technology. The apex court deferred the matter for hearing in January 2023 to enable a possible amicable solution between the parties. 

The top court had in December 2021 disposed of a contempt plea by the elected Dolois (priest) representing members of Bordeuri Samaj of Kamakhya Devalaya alleging misappropriation of funds by the Kamakhya Debutter Board. Nestled amongst the picturesque Nilachal hill atop Guwahati city, the world famous Kamakhya temple is the centre of Shakti cult.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Kamakhya Temple Assam Not Properly Maintained SC Hygiene Personal Opinion Vacations Roping Expert Bodies Indian Institute Of Technology Apex Court
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

J&K: Police Personnel Killed In Grenade Attack In Kulgam District

J&K: Police Personnel Killed In Grenade Attack In Kulgam District

J&K: Two Labourers From Uttar Pradesh Killed In Overnight Grenade Attack By Terrorists In Shopian

J&K: Two Labourers From Uttar Pradesh Killed In Overnight Grenade Attack By Terrorists In Shopian