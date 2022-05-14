Saturday, May 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Jyotiraditya Scindia To Examine Airlines Charging Customers For Boarding Passes

Several airlines in India charge passengers a certain fee for issuing boarding passes at check-in counters at present.

Jyotiraditya Scindia To Examine Airlines Charging Customers For Boarding Passes
File photo of Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 May 2022 2:06 pm

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday said he is examining the matter of airlines charging passengers a fee for issuing boarding passes at check-in counters inside the terminals.

A passenger named Neeti Shikha said on Twitter: "New rule of SpiceJet. If you wish to get a boarding card at the check in counter, you need to pay extra. This is like telling a customer in a restaurant that if you want eat in a plate, you will be charged. Wonder what's consumer forum doing!"

Journalist Madhavan Narayanan called this practice of airlines as "ridiculous". 

Related stories

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Pitches To Bring eVTOL Planes To India

Indian Aviation In Growth Phase; Time Ripe For Participation In Largest Possible Manner: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Leads Mega Yoga Event At Delhi's Safdarjung Airport

In response, Scindia said: "Agreed, will examine this asap!"

Currently, many airlines in India charge passengers a certain fee for issuing boarding passes at check-in counters. This practice was vigorously implemented by the airlines with the onset of pandemic when the government had made it mandatory for passengers to do web check-in. (With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia Boarding Passes Airlines SpiceJet Airports Check-in Counters Passengers Civil Aviation Ministry Extra-charging
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Thomas Cup 2022: India Men Chase History

Thomas Cup 2022: India Men Chase History

How Crypto Whales Wiped Off Terra Luna On Binance, Other Platforms. Read Here To Know More

How Crypto Whales Wiped Off Terra Luna On Binance, Other Platforms. Read Here To Know More