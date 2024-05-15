Jyotiraditya Scindia's Mother Madhavi Raje Passes Away After Prolonged Illness

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia's mother Madhavi Raje has passed away after a prolonged illness. Jyotiraditya Scindia's mother Madhavi Raje Scindia died Wednesday morning at All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, a source said.
She died at 9.28 am and had been on ventilator in her last few days, the source cited by news agency PTI said.
Madhavi Raje was undergoing treatment at the AIIMS for the last three months and suffered from pneumonia along with sepsis, the source said.
Madhavi Raje hailed from the royal family of Nepal and had married Madhavrao Scindia, who belonged to a royal Maratha family and was the son of the last ruling Maharaja of Gwalior, Jivajirao Scindia.
Madhavi Raje was the daughter of Army General of Madhesh Province of Nepal and a great-granddaughter of Prime Minister of Nepal and Maharaja of Kaski and Lamjung, Juddha Shamsher Jang Bahadur Rana, a patrilineal descendant of Sardar Ramakrishna Kunwar of Gorkha, as per information available on the internet.
Madhavi Raje and Madhavrao Scindia had two children, a daughter, Chitrangada Singh (born 1967) and son Jyotiraditya Scindia (born 1971).