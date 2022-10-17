Justice DY Chandrachud Appointed As Next Chief Justice Of India

The Union government on Monday appointed Justice DY Chandrachud as the 50th Chief Justice of India (CJI).

Chandrachud will be India's CJI with effect from November 8 and he will take oatch of November 9, said Union Law Minister Kire Rijiju in a tweet.

"In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, Hon'ble President appoints Dr. Justice DY Chandrachud, Judge, Supreme Court as the Chief Justice of India with effect from 9th November, 22," Rijiju tweeted.

Chandrachud succeeds the current CJI UU Lalit, who has a brief tenure of 74 days. Chandrachud will serve as the CJI for two years, leaving office on November 10, 2024.

On October 7, the Union government wrote to Lalit to recommend the name of his successor. On October 11, Lalit recommended the name of Chandrachud, paving way for his appointment.

Even before Chandrachud's name was recommended by Lalit, he was widely believed to be the successor of Lalit, as he was the second senior-most judge in the Supreme Court after Lalit.

Chandrachud is the second person from his family to be the CJI. His father YV Chandrachud was also the CJI during 1978-85.

(With PTI inputs)