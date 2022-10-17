Monday, Oct 17, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Justice DY Chandrachud Appointed As Next Chief Justice Of India

Justice DY Chandrachud will succeed the current Chief Justice UU Lalit. He will assume the office on November 9.

Justice DY Chandrachud
Justice DY Chandrachud Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Oct 2022 7:39 pm

The Union government on Monday appointed Justice DY Chandrachud as the 50th Chief Justice of India (CJI).

Chandrachud will be India's CJI with effect from November 8 and he will take oatch of November 9, said Union Law Minister Kire Rijiju in a tweet.

"In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, Hon'ble President appoints Dr. Justice DY Chandrachud, Judge, Supreme Court as the Chief Justice of India with effect from 9th November, 22," Rijiju tweeted.

Chandrachud succeeds the current CJI UU Lalit, who has a brief tenure of 74 days. Chandrachud will serve as the CJI for two years, leaving office on November 10, 2024.

On October 7, the Union government wrote to Lalit to recommend the name of his successor. On October 11, Lalit recommended the name of Chandrachud, paving way for his appointment.

Even before Chandrachud's name was recommended by Lalit, he was widely believed to be the successor of Lalit, as he was the second senior-most judge in the Supreme Court after Lalit. 

Chandrachud is the second person from his family to be the CJI. His father YV Chandrachud was also the CJI during 1978-85.

(With PTI inputs)

Related stories

Sabarimala To Privacy: Top Verdicts By Justice Chandrachud, India's Next CJI Recommended By UU Lalit

CJI U U Lalit Recommends Justice D Y Chandrachud's Name As His Successor

CJI Lalit To Recommend His Successor; As Per Seniority Justice Chandrachud Next In Line

Tags

National Chief Justice Of India (CJI) Supreme Court Justice DY Chandrachud Justice UU Lalit Law Ministry SC Collegium Kiren Rijiju Judiciary
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

MP Police Register Case Against A Couple In Actor Vaishali Takkar's Suicide

MP Police Register Case Against A Couple In Actor Vaishali Takkar's Suicide

Explained: How Americans In Chinese Tech Firms Might Have To Choose Between US Citizenship And Job

Explained: How Americans In Chinese Tech Firms Might Have To Choose Between US Citizenship And Job