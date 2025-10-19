Joined politics On People's Call, They Will Lead Me To Victory: Jan Suraaj's Transgender Candidate

Priti Kinnar, a social worker with 20+ years of service, is contesting from Bhorey (reserved) seat in Bihar as Jan Suraaj Party’s candidate, potentially becoming India’s second transgender MLA after Shabnam Bano (1998–2003).
She’s focusing on issues like poor infrastructure, healthcare, education, and women’s safety—promising a college, ambulances in every panchayat, and public toilets if elected.
While analysts foresee challenges in the BJP–JD(U) stronghold, Priti’s accessibility and Jan Suraaj’s growing appeal have stirred local optimism for change.
Priti Kinnar, a transgender social worker with over two decades of community service, has entered the political fray as Jan Suraaj Party's candidate for the Bhorey (reserved) assembly seat in Gopalganj district, Bihar, expressing unwavering confidence in a people-powered victory. Set to challenge sitting JD(U) MLA and state Education Minister Sunil Kumar in the upcoming 2025 Bihar assembly elections, Priti stated, "I have been deeply engaged in social work in the region for more than two decades, and now, on people’s call, I have entered politics." Her potential win could mark a milestone, as India's only previous transgender MLA was Shabnam Bano from Madhya Pradesh's Sohagpur (1998-2003).
Addressing local issues like poor roads, inadequate health and education facilities, and migration, Priti pledged to establish a college, provide ambulances in every panchayat, and build public toilets for women's safety if elected.According to the Hindu, her door-to-door campaign leverages four years of grassroots engagement, with locals praising her accessibility compared to the Patna-based incumbent. However, some analysts predict limited impact in the BJP-JD(U) stronghold, potentially splitting anti-incumbency votes. Priti remains optimistic about Jan Suraaj's rising buzz, noting, "People have trust in me. They are in a mood for a positive change this time around.
