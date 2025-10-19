Joined politics On People's Call, They Will Lead Me To Victory: Jan Suraaj's Transgender Candidate

Priti Kinnar, a transgender social worker with over two decades of community service, has entered the political fray as Jan Suraaj Party's candidate for the Bhorey (reserved) assembly seat in Gopalganj district, Bihar, expressing unwavering confidence in a people-powered victory. Set to challenge sitting JD(U) MLA and state Education Minister Sunil Kumar in the upcoming 2025 Bihar assembly elections, Priti stated, "I have been deeply engaged in social work in the region for more than two decades, and now, on people’s call, I have entered politics." Her potential win could mark a milestone, as India's only previous transgender MLA was Shabnam Bano from Madhya Pradesh's Sohagpur (1998-2003).