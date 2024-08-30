National

JMM MLA Ramdas Soren Takes Oath As Minister, Replaces Champai Soren In Jharkhand Cabinet

Ramdas Soren was inducted into the state cabinet after Champai Soren had on Wednesday resigned as a minister and an MLA. Champai Soren is scheduled to join the BJP this afternoon.

Ramdas soren
Ghatshila MLA Ramdas Soren replaced former chief minister Champai Soren in the state cabinet. Photo: X/PTI_News
info_icon

JMM legislator Ramdas Soren on Friday took oath as a minister in the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand.

The Ghatshila MLA replaced former chief minister Champai Soren in the state cabinet.

Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar administered the oath of office and secrecy to Ramdas Soren at a function in Raj Bhavan here in the presence of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, senior leaders of the JMM-led alliance and several government officials.

Ramdas Soren was inducted into the state cabinet after Champai Soren had on Wednesday resigned as a minister and an MLA. He is scheduled to join the BJP this afternoon.

Champai Soren, who had taken oath as a minister in the Hemant Soren cabinet last month, also quit the JMM on August 28, claiming that the state government's “present style of functioning and policies” compelled him to leave the party he served for many years.

He became the chief minister of Jharkhand on February 2, shortly after Hemant Soren resigned as the CM before being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

Champai quit the post on July 3 and Hemant took oath as the CM again on July 4, after he was released on bail.

Ramdas Soren won the assembly elections in 2009 and 2019 and is also the JMM's East Singhbhum district president.

He was active in the Jharkhand movement along with JMM supremo Shibu Soren and Champai Soren.

He was arrested several times during the Jharkhand agitation and is considered one of the influential leaders from the Kolhan region.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Tabraiz Shamsi Takes A Dig At Suryakumar Yadav's T20 WC Final Catch, Gets Slammed By Fans
  2. Sophie Devine To Step Down As New Zealand Skipper After T20 World Cup
  3. Maharaja Trophy T20 League Stage Ends With Gulbarga Mystics' Win Over Hubli Tigers
  4. ENG Vs SL, 2nd Test: Joe Root Leads England Revival Against Sri Lanka On Opening Day
  5. Delhi Premier League: 241-0! Anuj Rawat, Sujal Singh Stitch 2nd Highest T20 Opening Stand
Football News
  1. Brentford Vs Southampton, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction
  2. Las Palmas 1-1 Real Madrid: Vinicius Penalty Salvages A Point For Los Blancos
  3. Servette 2-1 Chelsea (2-3 Agg): Nkunku Penalty Enough For Conference League Qualification
  4. Girona 4-0 Osasuna: Bryan Gil On Target As Blanquivermells Earn First La Liga Win
  5. Champions League Holders Real Madrid To Face Liverpool And Handed Borussia Dortmund Reunion
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Bopanna-Ebden Move To Second Round After Passing Arends-Haase Test
  2. US Open: Botic Van De Zandschulp Stuns Carlos Alcaraz Under Arthur Ashe Lights
  3. Tennis Writer Crowd-Funds Legal Fees After Alexander Zverev Files Lawsuit
  4. US Open 2024: Dominant Iga Swiatek Sweeps Aside Ena Shibahara
  5. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Claims 50th Season Win To Advance At Flushing Meadows
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  2. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  3. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  4. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  5. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. JMM MLA Ramdas Soren Takes Oath As Minister, Replaces Champai Soren In Jharkhand Cabinet
  2. Andhra Pradesh: Police Deny Reports Of Hidden Cameras In Girls Hostel Of Engineering College
  3. Gujarat: Heavy Rainfall, Floods And Waterlogged Roads
  4. Revanth Reddy Apologises For Remarks On K Kavitha's Bail After SC Rap: 'Taken Out Of Context'
  5. Life Term For Anti-National Posts, Up To Rs 8 Lakh For Influencers Promoting Govt Schemes: UP's New Social Media Policy
Entertainment News
  1. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  2. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  3. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  4. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  5. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
US News
  1. Watch: Fight And Balloon Pop Trigger False Active Shooter Panic At Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom | Video
  2. 10 Most Expensive Cat Breeds
  3. Duolingo's New 'Sick' App Icon: Why Users Are Concerned And How To Change It | Explained
  4. How 'Underconsumption Core' Is Changing The Way We Shop | TikTok Trend Explained
  5. 'Claim To Fame' Season 3 Winner Revealed Along With All Celebrity Relatives
World News
  1. Watch: Fight And Balloon Pop Trigger False Active Shooter Panic At Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom | Video
  2. Australian Mining Company Boss Wants To Hold Employees 'Captive' All Day Long
  3. 12 Family Members, Including 9 Children, Killed As Landslide Hits House In Pakistan
  4. Kid, 4, Invited Again By Israeli Museum After Smashing 3,500-Year-Old Jar
  5. 'Next Question': Harris On Trump's Racial Attack In First Major Presidential Campaign Interview
Latest Stories
  1. Virgo September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Highlights For The Month
  2. Scorpio September 2024 Horoscope: Monthly Astrological Predictions You Need To Know
  3. Cancer September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Monthly Astrological Update
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 30, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Pisces September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Astrological Prediction For The Month
  6. Aquarius September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Capricorn September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  8. LGBTQ People Can Open Joint Bank Account, Name Queer Persons As Nominee: FinMin