JKPC Announces Holding Elections For Party President's Post

Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference (JKPC) Tuesday announced the holding of elections for the post of the party president.

In a bid to strengthen internal democracy within the party and adhere to the guidelines laid by the Election Commission of India for internal democratic regulation of political parties, JKPC announces to conduct elections for the post of the president, a party spokesman said.

He said an order to this effect was issued by Lone, the JKPC incumbent president.

According to the order, an election authority has been constituted to finalize and conduct elections for the post of president.

The election authority comprises Syed Basharat Bukhari as chairman and Mansoor Hussain Suharwardy and Mohammad Ashraf Mir as the members.

The election authority will subsequently finalize the calendar of election in accordance with the party constitution, the spokesman said.

9Inputs from PTI)