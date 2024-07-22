Sharing Jaish Video With 'Phantom Movie' Poster May Lead To UAPA Charges: J&K Police Issue Alert

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday issued an alert about a propaganda video by the pro-Pakistan banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). The police warned that sharing the video could lead to charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
The JeM has produced a 5 minute and 55 second video with a poster of the Bollywood movie Phantom. The police said in a statement the clip was released around 2 PM.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police has issued the following guidelines:
First, they will not forward it in any manner to anyone.
Second, they will report by a message as to who have they received this propaganda video from. Mention the telephone number and the date and time of the receipt of the video.
Police officers shall report it to their supervisory officer and civil officers should equally report it to their supervisory officers by way of a text message.
Under no circumstances, this video shall be forwarded. It should be remembered that position and forwarding of content of this nature is an offence under section 13 and 18 of UAPA.
Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed back-to-back encounters and terror attacks, with the majority of the incidents occurring in the Jammu region. Unlike in the past, militants are increasingly appearing in the mountains, inflicting casualties on security forces and then move from one area to another.
Earlier today, army troops thwarted an attack on a security post and house of a village defence guard (VDG) in Rajouri district. A cordon and search operation was launched to track down the militants, triggering gunfight.
A militant was killed and a jawan and a civilian, kin of the VDG whose house was attacked, suffered injuries, PTI reported.
Today's militant attack is the 14th incident in Jammu region in which 10 security personnel including two officers, 9 pilgrims lost their lives and 58 others were injured. Five militants were neutralised during the period.