Jammu And Kashmir: Security Forces Kill Terrorist In Encounter At Sopore, 1 Civilian Injured

Security forces killed a terrorist in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore on Thursday, said officials. As per reports, a civilian sustained injuries in the gunfight as well.
Upon receiving information on the presence of terrorists in the area, a team of police and the Army jointly launched a search operation in Nowpora. As the team approached the suspected spot, the terrorists who were in hiding, started the gunfight.
As per reports, a top commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba along with his associate was believed to be trapped in the area.
Thursday's attack came a day after an Army jawan was injured in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora as a similar gunfight broke out between the terrorists and security forces.