Jharkhand: 2 Killed As Train Runs Over Passengers Exiting Wrong Side Of Other Train Amid Fire Rumors

A train ran over and killed at least two people in Jharkhand's Jamtara district on Wednesday evening.
According to Jamtara sub-division police officer (SDPO) M Rahman, who spoke with news agency PTI, the accident happened in the Jamtara district in the Kaljharia area when some passengers stepped off the train on the wrong side.
"A local train coming on another line hit them," he said.
Early reports state that Passengers travelling on the Anga Express from Bhagalpur to Bengaluru got off the train as rumours of a fire on board spread panic.
As they tried to run across the tracks to escape the alleged fire, another train running on the route ran them over.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren conveyed his sympathies by writing on X: “Heart is saddened by the sad news of train accident near Kaljharia station of Jamtara. May God grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this difficult time of grief. The administration team is engaged in relief and rescue work on the spot. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured in the accident.”
Rescue operations are currently underway.