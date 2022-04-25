Monday, Apr 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Jharkhand Student To Take Part In ISRO Programme For Young Scientists

They would visit laboratories, attend talks by eminent scientists, and witness experimental demonstrations at various ISRO centres, including Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

Jharkhand Student To Take Part In ISRO Programme For Young Scientists
Jharkhand student selected for a two-week long programme organized by ISRO Live Stream Screen Grab

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Apr 2022 12:06 pm

A class 10 student hailing from a rural area in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district will be a part of a team of 150 junior scientists selected from across the country for a two-week-long programme organised by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Under the Yuva Vigyanik Karyakram (Young Scientists' Programme 2022), the students will be imparted basic knowledge about space science, technology and applications during the programme from May 16-28 to make them aware of emerging trends in science and technology.

Related stories

ISRO Successfully Launches PSLV-C52 Carrying Three Satellites Into Space In Its First Mission Of 2022

They would visit laboratories, attend talks by eminent scientists, and witness experimental demonstrations at various ISRO centres, including Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

Rishika Agarwal (15), a student of CBSE-affiliated O P Jindal School in Patratu and among the 150 young scientists selected for the programme through a national test, said, "This would be my best summer vacation ever. It would help me realise my dream of becoming a space scientist." Her school principal Sweta Malani said it was a proud moment for the institution.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Two-week Programme ISRO Junior Scientists Satish Dhawan Space Centre Laboratories Attend Talks Eminent Scientists Witness Experimental Demonstrations Space Scientist
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

How Vegetarian, Non-Vegetarian Food Curiously Coexist In West Bengal

How Vegetarian, Non-Vegetarian Food Curiously Coexist In West Bengal

IPL 2022 Points Table: Mumbai Indians Stay Winless But Chennai Super Kings Can Still Bounce Back

IPL 2022 Points Table: Mumbai Indians Stay Winless But Chennai Super Kings Can Still Bounce Back