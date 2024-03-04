Jharkhand HC Asks For Detailed Report On Foreign Tourist's Gangrape Case; Couple Receives Compensation

"An assistance of Rs 10 lakh was provided to the survivor under the victim compensation scheme. Prompt action has been taken in the case. We will try for the early conviction of the accused," he said.

The DC mentioned that the tourist couple would leave Dumka on Tuesday under police protection.

"We are ready to extend any help they want," he said.

The survivor's husband expressed gratitude to Jharkhand Police for speedy action. Three people have been arrested, and a manhunt has been launched for the remaining four accused.