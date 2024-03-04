Jharkhand HC Asks For Detailed Report On Foreign Tourist's Gangrape Case; Couple Receives Compensation

The Jharkhand High Court on Monday addressed a foreign tourist's gang-rape case in Dumka district of the state and instructed the DGP, chief secretary and the SP to submit a report on the matter.
A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice S Chandrashekhar and Justice Navneet Kumar issued notices to the DGP, chief secretary, and the SP.
Meanwhile, the Dumka administration provided a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to the gang-rape survivor's husband as compensation.
The official told PTI that the man received the cheque in the presence of Deputy Commissioner A Dodde and Superintendent of Police Pitamber Singh Kherwar.
What happened?
The foreign tourist was allegedly gang-raped at Kurumahat in the Hansdiha police station area, around 300 km from the state capital Ranchi, on Friday while spending the night in a tent with her husband.
The woman (28) and her 64-year-old husband had arrived in Dumka from Bangladesh on two motorcycles and were en route to Nepal via Bihar.
"An assistance of Rs 10 lakh was provided to the survivor under the victim compensation scheme. Prompt action has been taken in the case. We will try for the early conviction of the accused," he said.
The DC mentioned that the tourist couple would leave Dumka on Tuesday under police protection.
"We are ready to extend any help they want," he said.
The survivor's husband expressed gratitude to Jharkhand Police for speedy action. Three people have been arrested, and a manhunt has been launched for the remaining four accused.