National

‘Did Not Bomb The House’: 18 Jharkhand BJP MLAs Suspended, Removed By Marshals

The House proceedings were scheduled to begin at 11 am on Thursday. The BJP legislators, however, trooped into the well ahead of the start of the session and raised slogans demanding resignation of the chief minister.

Jharkhand BJP MLAs Suspended
Jharkhand BJP MLAs Suspended, Removed By Marshals | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Eighteen BJP MLAs were suspended from the Jharkhand Assembly until 2 p.m. on August 2 and removed by marshals after refusing to leave the House on Thursday.

Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto took action against the BJP members after they created ruckus in the House in protest against the eviction of opposition MLAs by marshals on the previous day and Chief Minister Hemant Soren's "refusal" to reply to their queries.

The House proceedings were scheduled to begin at 11 am on Thursday. The BJP legislators, however, trooped into the well ahead of the start of the session and raised slogans demanding resignation of the chief minister. They were also seen tearing some documents while protesting. Members of the ruling and opposition parties were seen exchanging heated arguments.

As the chaotic situation continued after the House assembled, Mahto suspended 18 of the 20 BJP legislators present. Since they refused to leave even after being suspended, he called marshals who removed those opposition members.

The Speaker said the Assembly Ethics Committee will probe the matter and submit a report to him within a week.

‘We Did Not Bomb The House’

BJP legislators told reporters outside the assembly that democracy was "murdered" by the Speaker at the behest of the JMM-led government in the state. 

Leader of the Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri claimed that Thursday's act showed that the state government has turned into a dictator.

"We requested the government to reply to questions on issues related to the people. What happened is an attempt to suppress the voice of opposition MLAs," Bauri said.

The ruling JMM-Congress-RJD alliance added a black chapter to the history of the assembly, he claimed. When the House re-assembled at 12.30 pm, Bauri said this was the black day in democracy after the Emergency. 

“We did not bomb the House like the British Parliament… We followed Bapu’s Ahimsa,“ he said, adding that 18 MLAs were suspended under government pressure.

He was referring to the 1929 incident when Bhagat Singh threw two low-intensity bombs in the Central Legislative Assembly in Delhi to “make the deaf hear” and inspire fellow Indians to fight the British.

Bauri said,  “We just demanded the CM’s reply on promises made by the JMM-led alliance when it came to power in 2019”. Bauri and Neelkanth Munda who were not suspended then staged a walkout.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL: Franchises Divided Over Retentions, Impact Player - Check Which Team Wanted What
  2. Anshuman Gaekwad No More: Cricket Fraternity Remembers Him As 'Thorough Gentleman'
  3. Anshuman Gaekwad Dies: Former India Cricketer, Coach Passes Away After Long Battle With Cancer
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: What Gautam Gambhir Said - Dressing Room Video Revealed
  5. World Championship Of Legends Racks Up 75 Million Unique Viewers In India
Football News
  1. Man Utd 3-2 Real Betis: Amad Diallo Stars, But Injury Worries Mount For Red Devils
  2. Pascal Gross Joins Borussia Dortmund From Brighton
  3. Steve McClaren Leaves Manchester United To Become Jamaica Head Coach
  4. Paris Olympics 2024, Women's Football Wrap: US, Spain Lead Groups; Brazil's Marta Sent Off In Tears
  5. Jurgen Checks Out? Klopp Drops Retirement Hint
Tennis News
  1. Has Nadal Played His Last Match At Roland Garros? Here's What He Said After Paris Olympics Ouster
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Coco Gauff Dumped Out Of Women's Doubles A Day After Her Singles Loss
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Origin Tennis Player Ram With Krajicek Stun Alcaraz-Nadal In QF Game
  4. Paris Olympics: Angelique Kerber Bows Out With Quarter-Final Loss To Zheng Qinwen - Data Debrief
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Iga Swiatek Edges Into Semi-Finals After Danielle Collins Retirement
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: India Suffer 1-2 Defeat Against Belgium But Enter Quarterfinals
  2. India 1-2 Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Highlights: Dohmen Guides BEL To Come-From-Behind Win
  3. India Vs Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BEL Pool B Match Live On TV And Online
  4. IND Vs BEL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: India Face Belgium In Crucial Pool Match - Preview
  5. India Hockey At Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Singh And Co Qualify For Quarter-Finals - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE: Ops To Pull Out Survivors Conclude In Wayanad, Landslides Death Toll Likely To Cross 300
  2. Opposition Hits Out At BJP Over Roof Of New Parliament Leaking Water Amid Heavy Rains | WATCH
  3. Wayanad Landslides: Rahul Visits Ravaged Town, Kerala CM Says Rescue Op Won't End Anytime Soon
  4. ‘Did Not Bomb The House’: 18 Jharkhand BJP MLAs Suspended, Removed By Marshals
  5. Amit Shah To Introduce Bill To Amend Disaster Management Act In Parliament Today
Entertainment News
  1. Telugu Actor Sreeleela Quits Varun Dhawan-David Dhawan's Untitled Rom-Com? Producer Ramesh Taurani Addresses Rumours
  2. Kriti Sanon Celebrates Her Birthday In Greece With Sister Nupur Sanon And Rumoured Beau Kabir Bahia - Check Post Inside
  3. Olympic Fever, Cinematic Fervour: Seven Films That Bare All About The Olympics
  4. 'Citadel: Honey Bunny': Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Varun Dhawan's Spy Series Release Date Announced With An Enthralling Teaser
  5. 'House Of The Dragon 2' Finale Episode Leaks Online Ahead Of Release, HBO Issues Statement
US News
  1. Wine Trail: Top 5 Wine Regions In The US You Must Visit
  2. Antony Blinken Aims To Ease Anxiety Over US Elections Amid 6-Nation Asia Tour
  3. Top 10 Billionaires In The United States In 2024
  4. Inside GPT-5: What You Need To Know About OpenAI’s Next Big Thing
  5. Boeing Names Robert Ortberg As New CEO Amidst Safety And Financial Struggles
World News
  1. Wine Trail: Top 5 Wine Regions In The US You Must Visit
  2. South Korea Offers Humanitarian Aid To Flood-Hit North Korea
  3. Hamas Military Chief Mohammed Deif Killed In July Strike, Confirms Israel
  4. Antony Blinken Aims To Ease Anxiety Over US Elections Amid 6-Nation Asia Tour
  5. British Journalist Seeking Meeting With Imran Khan Deported From Pakistan
Latest Stories
  1. 'Squid Game Season 2' Release Date Announced With An Engaging New Teaser; Final Season Arriving In 2025
  2. Declare Wayanad Landslides ‘Calamity Of Severe Nature’: Shashi Tharoor Writes To Amit Shah
  3. 40,000 Palestinians Killed, Rising Tensions With Iran And No Sign Of Truce | 300 Days Of Israel-Hamas War
  4. Paris Olympics, Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final Highlights: Swapnil Kusale Clinches Historic Bronze
  5. India 1-2 Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Highlights: Dohmen Guides BEL To Come-From-Behind Win
  6. Paris Olympics Day 6 LIVE: Swapnil Kusale Bags Bronze In Men's 50m Rifle 3P; Lakshya Sen Vs HS Prannoy Round Of 16 Battle Soon
  7. CAT 2024 Registration Live: Check Direct Link, Eligibility Criteria And Other Details Here
  8. Weather News LIVE: Ops To Pull Out Survivors Conclude In Wayanad, Landslides Death Toll Likely To Cross 300