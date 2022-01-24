Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022
Jammu And Kashmir First In Country To Reserve 15 Percent Jobs For Women In Police

Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on the occasion of National Girl Child Day, announced 15 percent reservation for women in the non-gazetted posts in police.

Jammu and Kashmir Police.(File-Representational image) - PTI

Updated: 24 Jan 2022 9:39 pm

Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday announced a 15% reservation for Women in the non-gazetted posts in the J&K Police.

“On the occasion of National Girl Child Day, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced 15% reservation for Women in the non-gazetted posts in the Jammu Kashmir Police. This landmark decision will further strengthen women empowerment in J&K UT,” a government spokesman said.

Sinha added that the 15% reservation is just the beginning and the government is determined and committed to increase it further in the future.

"For women and girls to be agents of change, J&K government is committed to ensuring Nari Shaktis’ social and economic empowerment while redressing long-standing inequalities to build a more just and resilient society”, Sinha added.

“The step of 15 % reservation for women in JKP will give due representation to women in the Police force and will ensure the availability of sufficient women personnel to engage exclusively in the matter of gender-based crimes. The move will lay the foundation for a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable society,” he added.

“Despite several assurances before 2019, the matter of reservation for women in J&K Police was never addressed. At present, without any exclusive reservation, women constitute 3% of the total strength of J&K Police and the numbers will increase after the reservation is implemented in future recruitments,” the government spokesman added.
 

