Jai Ram Thakur to continue as Himachal Pradesh CM: Nadda

Nadda made the statement when asked about Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia's claim that Union minister Anurag Thakur will replace Jai Ram Thakur as the state CM. Jai Ram Thakur is doing work, and he will continue with it in the future, Nadda told reporters. He will not be replaced, and the BJP will contest the Assembly elections under his leadership.



Nadda said none of the state ministers would be changed to another question. He, however, said 10 to 15 percent of sitting BJP MLAs might not get tickets in the elections. Ten to 15 percent of BJP MLAs did not get access in the UP Assembly elections, and it is likely to happen here, too, he added. Nadda also exuded confidence that the BJP would emerge as one of the main political parties in Punjab. He said the BJP used to contest only 23 of 117 Assembly seats in Punjab as a junior alliance partner. Still, it contested 68 seats as a senior alliance partner in the recently held elections.



So, he added that the BJP would emerge as a significant ideological alternative in Punjab in the next elections. The Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh are scheduled for later this year. While earlier, the polls always remained a bipolar contest between the Congress and the BJP, this time, the Aam Aadmi Party is trying to gain a foothold in the state. AAP had stormed to power in Punjab in the just-concluded Assembly polls.