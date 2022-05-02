Jahangirpuri Violence: Delhi Police Arrests Two Men Who Gave Swords To Crowd 

The Delhi Police announced on Monday that two persons who provided swords to the crowd in last month's Jahangirpuri violence have been arrested.

Yunus (48) and Sheikh Salim (22) were arrested on Sunday night. Yunus was seen distributing swords to the crowd while Salim was seen receiving them from Yunus, according to a senior police officer who cited the ongoing investigation and analysis of CCTV footages from the area.

With these two arrests, the number of persons apprehended so far reached 32, which also includes three juveniles.

Yunus is the brother of Saleem Chikna who has already been arrested. He also has a criminal case registered against him, as per the police.

The officer cited above said, "Based on the CCTV footage, our team identified both the accused. The duo had absconded soon after the violence but were caught from Jahangirpuri area on Sunday night."

Analysing the digital evidence of the day the violence broke out, the police have been identifying those involved in the incident, and also using technical surveillance to locate and catch the culprits, officials told PTI.

On April 16, violence erupted in Jahangirpuri when stones were pelted at a Hanuman Jayanti procession and vehicles were burnt, which led to clashes between two communities. A number of people suffered injuries, inlcluding police personnel. One policeman received a bullet injury as well.

Days after the violence, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had written to the Enforcement Directorate to investigate money laundering charges against the prime accused in the case.

The police have slapped the stringent National Security Act against five of the accused in the case.

(With PTI inputs)