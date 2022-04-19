Tuesday, Apr 19, 2022
Five Accused In Jahangirpuri Clash Booked Under Stringent National Security Act

According to Delhi police, the list of five accused also includes Ansar, the alleged "main conspirator" behind the violence, and Sonu, who was seen in a video opening fire during the violence on Saturday


Delhi Police at Jahangirpuri after clashes erupted between two communities PTI

Updated: 19 Apr 2022 9:20 pm

Five accused in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri clash have been booked under the stringent National Security Act, which allows detention for one year without any charges. 

Among those booked under the stringent law are Ansar, the alleged "main conspirator" behind the violence, and Sonu, who was seen in a video opening fire during the violence on Saturday, they said.

So far, the Delhi Police has arrested over 20 people in connection with the clashes that erupted during a procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

Two juveniles have also been apprehended for their association with the violence.

(with inputs from PTI)

