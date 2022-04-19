Five Accused In Jahangirpuri Clash Booked Under Stringent National Security Act

Five accused in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri clash have been booked under the stringent National Security Act, which allows detention for one year without any charges.

Among those booked under the stringent law are Ansar, the alleged "main conspirator" behind the violence, and Sonu, who was seen in a video opening fire during the violence on Saturday, they said.

So far, the Delhi Police has arrested over 20 people in connection with the clashes that erupted during a procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday alleged that the BJP was behind the violence during the Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri.

In a statement, the AAP said it also celebrated Hanuman Janamotsav and took out a Shobha Yatra (procession) in Greater Kailash which saw "heartwarming" interfaith bonding and respect.

On Saturday, clashes erupted between the two communities during the Hanuman Jayanti procession in the area. Both sides have been accusing each other of flaring their passions.

Two juveniles have also been apprehended for their association with the violence.

