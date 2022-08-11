Jagdeep Dhankar To Take Oath As India's 14th Vice President Today

Former West Bengal governor and National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-elected candidate Jagdeep Dhankar will take oath as India's 14th Vice President on Thursday under the administration of President Droupadi Murmu.

Murmu will administer the Oath of Office to the elected Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 11:45 am today.

Dhankar was elected as the vice president by securing 74.36 per cent of the vote against opposition candidate Margaret Alva on August 6. He has the highest winning margin in the last six vice presidential elections held since 1997.

Dhankhar polled 528 votes whereas Alva got 182 votes. Alva was propped by 17 Opposition parties, including the Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Samajwadi Party, and the Left Parties.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) had not supported Alva and had announced abstinence from voting on grounds that her backers had not consulted it while finalising her name.

Dhankhar's name as the NDA's Vice Presidential candidate was announced on July 16 by BJP chief JP Nadda.

Speaking about Dhankhar, Nadda called him a "people's governor" and "fully-equipped with administrative capacity."

Dhankhar has been in the limelight since becoming Governor of West Bengal in July 2019 over frequent run-ins with the Mamata Banerjee government.