Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022
Home National

J&K: Security Forces Foil Infiltration Bid Along LoC In Rajouri

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Updated: 23 Aug 2022 9:06 am

 Army has foiled an infiltration attempt by a group of terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesperson said on Tuesday.

There was movement of suspected infiltrators in Naushera sector on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. A search operation in the area is underway and further details are awaited, he said.

According to officials, a group of suspected terrorists tried to sneak into Pukharni village of Laam in Naushera under the cover of darkness from across the border.

One of the terrorists stepped over a landmine causing an explosion around 10 pm on Monday, they said, adding the alert Army troops who were observing the movement of the terrorists laid a cordon and started a search of the area on Tuesday morning.

It is not immediately known whether any terrorist was injured or killed in the explosion, officials said.

The latest infiltration bid in the Naushera sector comes close on the heels of the arrest of a highly trained Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) guide, who also worked for an intelligence unit of Pakistani army, in an injured condition by Army on Sunday.

Tabarak Hussain (32), a resident of Sabzkot village of Kotli in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), was arrested for the second time in the past six years while trying to infiltrate into this side from across the border. 

Tags

National Jammu And Kashmir Infiltration Bid Line Of Control Rajouri Security Forces Indian Army
