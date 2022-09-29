J&K Reports 22 New Covid Cases

Jammu and Kashmir reported 22 new Covid cases on Thursday, taking the infection tally to 4,79,137, an official said. Six cases were reported from Jammu and 16 from Kashmir, he said.

The death toll due to the coronavirus stands at 4,785 as no fresh death was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said. There are 136 active cases of the disease, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,74,216, he said.

According to the official, there are 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory.

-With PTI Input