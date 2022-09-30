Friday, Sep 30, 2022
J&K Reports 12 New Covid Cases

Updated: 30 Sep 2022 10:30 pm

Jammu and Kashmir reported 12 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, taking the infection tally to 4,79,149, an official said.

Four cases were reported from Jammu and eight from Kashmir, he said.

The death toll due to the coronavirus in the union territory stands at 4,785 as no death was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

There are total 123 active cases, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,74,241.

According to the official, there are 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory.

-With PTI Input

