J&K: Police Personnel Killed In Grenade Attack In Kulgam District

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel was killed in a grenade attack in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday. The incident took place in Qaimoh area of the south Kashmir district on Saturday night.

The victim has been identified as Tahir Khan, a resident of Poonch.

"A grenade incident was reported yesterday night in Qaimoh #Kulgam. In this #terror incident, 01 police personnel namely Tahir Khan R/O Mendhar, Poonch got injured," Kashmir Zone Police wrote on Twitter.

The police said the injured personnel was shifted to the GMC hospital in Anantnag where he succumbed to injuries.

"One grenade was lobbed by terrorist(s) towards security forces on Ali Jan road, Eidgah. This caused minor splinter injuries to one CRPF personnel," the Srinagar police had tweeted.

One grenade was lobbed by terrorist(s) towards security forces on Ali jan road, Eidgah. This caused minor splinter injuries to one CRPF personnel. Cordon and Search operations have been launched to nab culprit(s) — Srinagar Police (@SrinagarPolice) August 13, 2022

The grenade attacks came days after the Indian Army foiled a suicide attack on an Indian Army base in Jammu and Kashmir in which two terrorists and three Army personnel were killed in action.

(with inputs from PTI)