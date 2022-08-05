Friday, Aug 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

J&K Parties Accuse Centre Of ‘Robbing’ Region’s Special Status On Article-370 3rd Anniversary

In August 2019, the Centre bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into UTs and abrogated the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution which accorded special status to the erstwhile state.

undefined
File image of J&K PAGD leaders. PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Aug 2022 4:03 pm

The National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party on Friday flayed the Centre for "robbing" the people of Jammu and Kashmir of their special status on this day three years ago and demanded rollback of the move.

Former chief minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, along with her supporters, tried to take out a march from her party headquarters but were stopped by police.

Mehbooba and her party supporters raised slogans demanding withdrawal of the move -- "kale din ka kaala kanoon wapis lo" (withdraw black law imposed on the black day).

In August 2019, the Centre bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into Union territories and abrogated the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution which accorded special status to the erstwhile state.

Related stories

J&K Police Says 88 Percent Drop In Law And Order Incidents In Kashmir Since Article 370 Abrogation

Jammu & Kashmir: 3 Years Of Article 370 Abrogation But Elections Still Not In Sight

Great Expectations: Post Article 370, J&K Tribals Waiting To Get Justice

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill was introduced in the Rajya Sabha on August 5, 2019 and passed on the same day. The Lok Sabha cleared it the next day.

The PDP chief took to Twitter and said as the BJP's "malicious designs for Jammu and Kashmir have unravelled, the pattern of suppression and fear is now knocking at the door in rest of the country too. Weaponising their pet agencies & using terror laws to stifle dissent has become the norm".

She said the erstwhile state has "slipped" on the development indices.

"Unemployment & inflation is at an all time high. The facade of normalcy is as real as 'sabka saath sabka vikaas’," she added, in a swipe at the BJP's slogan.

Apparently referring to political parties from the rest of the country, she said, "Your silence and complicity emboldened GOI to wreck havoc."

"Today they are trampling upon Indian democracy by subverting every pillar that supported it. BJP's so called integration of JK which never happened has cost us heavily," the PDP chief said.

National Conference vice president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah, in a tweet, listed his party's peaceful struggle to reverse "what was done" on August 5, 2019.

"We will continue our peaceful struggle using all legal and constitutional means to challenge what was done to JK on 5th Aug 2019. The road ahead may be a long one, full of twists and turns but his party will not abandon it," he said in a tweet.

His party's official Twitter handle put out posters saying "we reject disenfranchisement and disempowerment of people of Jammu and Kashmir" and urged the Supreme Court to constitute a bench to begin hearing in the matter.

CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami tweeted, "On this day in 2019, the Central government upended the constitution and robbed Jammu & Kashmir of what it hard achieved after a hard-fought battle by locking away thousands overnight. We reiterate our cast iron resolve to unitedly work for restoration of what was snatched from us."

BJP in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir Tarun Chugh, however, claimed that the erstwhile state has become terrorism-free after the abrogation of the special status.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Jammu And Kashmir Kashmir News Article 370 Abrogation Article 35A Union Territories (UTs) 5 August 2019 Anniversary J&K National Conference (JKNC) PDP BJP
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

CWG 2022: Hima Das Enters 200m Semis

CWG 2022: Hima Das Enters 200m Semis

Griner Convicted In Russia, Gets 9 Years

Griner Convicted In Russia, Gets 9 Years