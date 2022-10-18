J&K: Two Labourers From Uttar Pradesh Killed In Overnight Grenade Attack By Terrorists In Shopian

In an overnight terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, two migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh were killed.

The attack comes days after a Kashmiri Pandit was killed in a targeted attack in the same district.

According to the police, a terrorist threw a grenade on non-local labourers in Harmen area in Shopian late Monday night.

#Terrorists lobbed hand grenade in Harmen #Shopian in which two labourers from UP namely Monish Kumar & Ram Sagar, both residents of Kanooj, UP got injured. They were shifted to hospital where they succumbed. Area cordoned off.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 17, 2022

The two labourers killed were identified as Ram Sagar and Monish Kumar, both hailing from Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh.

The police said that the attacker was arrested hours after he threw the grenade.

"A 'hybrid terrorist' of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Imran Bashir Ganie, who lobbed the grenade is arrested by Shopian police. Raids are underway," said Vijay Kumar,

Additional Director General of Police Jammu and Kashmi said ."Hybrid terrorists" are unlisted radicalised people who carry out terror strikes and slip back into society without any trace.

On Saturday, terrorists killed Pooran Krishan Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit at Chowdery Gund village in Shopian.

The killing which is considered as a part of a series of targeted attacks, has triggered protests in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir.