Saturday, Feb 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

J&K: One Cop Killed, 4 Injured As Militants Hurl Grenade At Patrol Party In Bandipora

Preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists hurled a grenade at a ‘naka’ (patrol) party near Nishat Park in the Bandipora district in north Kashmir which caused splinter injuries to five security forces personnel.

J&K: One Cop Killed, 4 Injured As Militants Hurl Grenade At Patrol Party In Bandipora
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Feb 2022 8:53 am

A militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Friday, killed a policeman while four other security forces personnel were injured, police said.

The incident has drawn massive condemnations from various political parties.

According to the officials, the preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists hurled a grenade at a ‘naka’ (patrol) party near Nishat Park in the district in north Kashmir, causing splinter injuries to five security forces personnel.

The injured personnel were evacuated to a hospital but one of them succumbed, a police spokesman said.

The condition of the other injured personnel is stable, he added.

"At about 1700hrs, terrorists hurled a grenade on a joint party of police and BSF in Bandipora resulting in the martyrdom of one police personnel and injuries to four other police personnel," the spokesman said.

He identified the slain policeman as Zubair Ahmad.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of law. Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime, the spokesman said.

He said the area has been cordoned off and a search operation is in progress to trace the attackers.

Political parties and leaders condemned the attack.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said violence is always unacceptable and will yield nothing except further death and destruction.

“The vicious cycle of death has caused much loss to human lives in J-K while devastating the socio-economic conditions of the people during the last over three decades. My heartfelt sympathies are with the kin of the slain cop. I pray for the fast recovery of all injured," he said.

NC vice president Omar Abdullah said, “I unequivocally condemn the cowardly act of violence. I send my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of the slain cop. I also pray for the speedy recovery of all those who have sustained injuries."

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the attack.

“Condemn today's attack on police personnel in Bandipora & condolences to the family of Zubair Ahmed killed in the line of duty,” she wrote on Twitter.

Sajad Lone-led People’s Conference said the “bloodbath” should end now.


 “Our heart goes out with his family in this hour of grief. How long will this bloodbath continue? It should end somewhere. RIP brave heart & prayers for the injured ones,” the party said in a tweet.


 “I'm deeply disturbed by the cowardly attack on @JmuKmrPolice Party in #Bandipora in which one police jawan has been martyred and many wounded, some critically. My condolences to the families of our martyrs. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Apni Party vice president Usman Majid wrote on Twitter.

Tags

National Jammu And Kashmir Militant Attack Policemen Bandipora
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Bengal: Banners With Vajpayee, Advani’s Photo Seek Votes For Didi In Siliguri

Bengal: Banners With Vajpayee, Advani’s Photo Seek Votes For Didi In Siliguri

Covid-19 : India Logs 50,407 New Coronavirus Cases, 804 Fatalities

Ensure Sufficient Coal For State Power Plants: Gehlot To Officials

Son Of MoS (Home) Moves HC For Getting Corrected His Bail Order

Delhi Records Minimum Temperature Of 8 Degrees Celsius

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Indian players pose with the winners trophy after their win in the third one day international cricket match against West Indies in Ahmedabad. India won the series 3-0.

IND Vs WI: India Beat West Indies By 96 Runs In Third ODI, Complete 3-0 Series Whitewash

A Ukrainian tank moves during military drills close to Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Ready For Survival

Candombe dancers perform during

Siren Of The South

Tulips bloom inside the premises of Mughal Garden, ahead of its opening for general public, at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

Spring Is In The Air

No entry for empathy, dissent & justice

Crimson Harvest: Artworks That Captured The Tragedy At Lakhimpur Kheri