J&K: One Cop Killed, 4 Injured As Militants Hurl Grenade At Patrol Party In Bandipora

A militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Friday, killed a policeman while four other security forces personnel were injured, police said.

The incident has drawn massive condemnations from various political parties.

According to the officials, the preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists hurled a grenade at a ‘naka’ (patrol) party near Nishat Park in the district in north Kashmir, causing splinter injuries to five security forces personnel.

The injured personnel were evacuated to a hospital but one of them succumbed, a police spokesman said.

The condition of the other injured personnel is stable, he added.

"At about 1700hrs, terrorists hurled a grenade on a joint party of police and BSF in Bandipora resulting in the martyrdom of one police personnel and injuries to four other police personnel," the spokesman said.

He identified the slain policeman as Zubair Ahmad.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of law. Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime, the spokesman said.

He said the area has been cordoned off and a search operation is in progress to trace the attackers.

Political parties and leaders condemned the attack.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said violence is always unacceptable and will yield nothing except further death and destruction.

“The vicious cycle of death has caused much loss to human lives in J-K while devastating the socio-economic conditions of the people during the last over three decades. My heartfelt sympathies are with the kin of the slain cop. I pray for the fast recovery of all injured," he said.

NC vice president Omar Abdullah said, “I unequivocally condemn the cowardly act of violence. I send my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of the slain cop. I also pray for the speedy recovery of all those who have sustained injuries."

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the attack.

“Condemn today's attack on police personnel in Bandipora & condolences to the family of Zubair Ahmed killed in the line of duty,” she wrote on Twitter.

Sajad Lone-led People’s Conference said the “bloodbath” should end now.



“Our heart goes out with his family in this hour of grief. How long will this bloodbath continue? It should end somewhere. RIP brave heart & prayers for the injured ones,” the party said in a tweet.



“I'm deeply disturbed by the cowardly attack on @JmuKmrPolice Party in #Bandipora in which one police jawan has been martyred and many wounded, some critically. My condolences to the families of our martyrs. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Apni Party vice president Usman Majid wrote on Twitter.