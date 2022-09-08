Thursday, Sep 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

J&K: Low-intensity Of 3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Katra, No Casualty Reported

According to the officials, the quake struck Katra, which houses the holy cave shrine of Mata Vaishnodevi in Trikuta hills, at 7.52 am

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Sep 2022 11:06 am

 A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hit Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.

No casualty or damage to property was reported, they said.

The quake struck Katra, which houses the holy cave shrine of Mata Vaishnodevi in Trikuta hills, at 7.52 am, officials said.

The epicentre was at a latitude of 33.14 degrees north and longitude of 75.58 degrees east at a depth of 10 km.

Last month, 13 earthquakes of low-intensity had hit Doda, Reasi, Kishtwar and Udhampur districts of Jammu region.

Tags

National Jammu And Kashmir Earthquake Low-Intensity Earthquake Katra Epicenter Vaishnodevi Temple
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Before ‘Vikram Vedha’, Other Saif Ali Khan Multi-Starrers That Cemented His Position As A Top Performer

Before ‘Vikram Vedha’, Other Saif Ali Khan Multi-Starrers That Cemented His Position As A Top Performer

'Brahmastra': Why Is Mouni Roy The Antagonist That Bollywood Has Been Waiting For

'Brahmastra': Why Is Mouni Roy The Antagonist That Bollywood Has Been Waiting For