Friday, May 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

J-K Congress Calls Delimitation Panel Report 'Biased', 'Politically Motivated'

It also hit out at the commission for neglecting the fundamental principles and norms and ignoring the aspirations of people

J-K Congress Calls Delimitation Panel Report 'Biased', 'Politically Motivated'
The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Thursday sharply reacted to the report of the Delimitation Commission, prepared by BJP headquarters

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 May 2022 8:30 pm

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Thursday sharply reacted to the report of the Delimitation Commission, terming it totally biased, faulty, politically motivated and against the basic norms of delimitation.     

It also hit out at the commission for neglecting the fundamental principles and norms and ignoring the aspirations of people. "It is totally biased, highly faulty, politically motivated and against the basic norms of delimitation," party chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma told reporters here.  

Related stories

Congress Raises Concerns Over Transfer Of Bureaucrat Ahead Of Bypoll In Kerala

The Delimitation Commission on Jammu and Kashmir, formed in March 2020, on Thursday notified its final report giving six additional assembly seats to Jammu region and one to Kashmir Valley and bringing areas of Rajouri and Poonch under the Anantnag parliamentary seat.

Jammu division will now have 43 assembly seats and Kashmir 47 in the 90-member House. Sharma said the party's apprehensions have come true as the report "appears to have been prepared, vetted and finalised în the BJP headquarters". 

"The commission has neglected the fundamental principles and norms, ignored the aspirations of the people and did great injustice to different areas, segments and communities by ignoring topography, geography, connectivity, physical features and population, which are the basic norms of delimitation, a? per law," he added. 

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Delimitation Commission Panel Report Biased Politically Motivated Anantnag Parliamentary Seat Congress BJP Headquarter Fundamental Principles
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Kotak Mahindra Bank Raises Savings Rate On Fixed Deposits By Up To 0.35%

Kotak Mahindra Bank Raises Savings Rate On Fixed Deposits By Up To 0.35%

Top 5 OTT Releases To Watch Out For This Week

Top 5 OTT Releases To Watch Out For This Week